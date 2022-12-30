Stardew Valley’s long-awaited 1.5 mobile update delayed last minute

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

At the last minute, ConcernedApe has delayed Stardew Valley’s long-awaited 1.5 update on mobile platforms.

ConcernedApe originally rolled out the 1.5 patch for Stardew Valley‘s PC users in late 2020. In February 2021, the update launched across the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

The title’s Android and iOS user-base has, thus, waited a long time for 1.5 to become available on its platform of choice.

Earlier this month, the developer told fans of his commitment to deploy the update on mobile devices ahead of this year’s end. The wait will persist for but a few days longer, however.

Today, December 30, ConcernedApe noted that he and the porting team worked hard to release the 1.5 patch on time.

The content is more or less complete, with the developer saying it could go live “right now.” But the crew would prefer to take “one more week to ensure quality.”

As such, Stardew Valley 1.5 will not hit Android and iOS devices by the end of 2022 as previously promised.

Mobile users have plenty to look forward to when Stardew Valley 1.5 finally arrives in the next several days.

The update on PC and consoles introduced a raft of fresh additions in the form of events, new items, the Ginger Island region, and previously unseen enemy types.

Though some may be disappointed in the delay news, it’s worth remembering that ConcernedApe has also been hard at work on Haunted Chocolatier.

The new game presently lacks a launch window, yet hopeful players can expect an adventure about a chocolate maker working out of a haunted castle.