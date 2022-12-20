Haunted Chocolatier is “still gonna be a while” says Stardew Valley creator

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has confirmed his next game – Haunted Chocolatier – will not release anytime soon.

Barone originally announced the new project in October 2021, complete with an “early gameplay” trailer. Though specifics about Haunted Chocolatier remain under wraps, the developer confirmed his next title will indeed revolve around “magical haunted ghost chocolate.”

In particular, players can expect to assume the role of a chocolate maker who manages a candy shop. Said shop just so happens to be housed in a haunted castle.

While the reveal trailer featured footage suggesting the project’s pretty far along in development, fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

Don’t expect to play the Haunted Chocolatier game anytime soon

Eric Barone recently spoke to Screen Rant about his collaboration with Canadian pop band Alvvays. Naturally, Haunted Chocolatier garnered mention during the interview, resulting in the developer offering a minor production update.

When asked how the new project’s progressing, Barone it’s an “ambitious” endeavor that still requires a lot of work. As such, it won’t hit digital storefronts anytime in the near future. Barone told the publication:

“It’s going well, but it’s a big game. I have a big, ambitious vision for it. It’s a little bit daunting, the amount of work that it’s going to be. But Stardew Valley took me four and a half years; I’ve been working on Haunted Chocolatier for about a year and a half or maybe two years now. I announced it a little bit over a year ago, but it’s still gonna be a while. But I think it’s going good. So far. There’s a lot of good things so far.”

ConcernedApe Haunted Chocolatier screenshot

The developer stopped short of sharing a due date for the Haunted Chocolatier game. However, Stardew Valley‘s lengthy development cycle indicates the new title could remain in production for at least another two years or so.