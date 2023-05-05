Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players slam EA servers for ruining Star Wars day

On Star Wars Day, an enormous number of players logged in to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, leading to widespread complaints about the game’s poor server performance. The whole player base responded by publicly condemning Electronic Arts (EA) for the crash.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest outing by Respawn Entertainment that serves as a direct sequel to Fallen Order. The game is widely praised by fans and was naturally, played by most players on Star Wars Day, celebrated on May 4th.

It is regarded as one of the most important days in the Pop Culture community as the entire fan base of the franchise comes together to celebrate its 46-year-old legacy. A common ritual amongst the community lies in engaging in cosplays, movie marathons, and interesting activities revolving around Star Wars.

However, gamers like to spend time playing as their favorite Star Wars characters in games like Knights of The Old Republic, Battlefront II, Lego The Skywalker Saga, and the recently released Survivor. So naturally when gamers warmed up to celebrate it this year as Cal Kestis, the rise in traffic and player activity caused the EA servers to crash.

EA servers make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor unplayable on Star Wars day

PC gamers spent all of Star Wars Day this year complaining about the EA App launcher. This app is needed to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor regardless of whether you got it via Epic Games Store or Steam. The servers collapsed as a result of the unexpectedly high demand, leaving PC users unable to play – owing to EA App connectivity difficulties.

One unhappy player posted a subreddit on the Fallen Order Reddit page expressing their views: “On the most Star Wars of days, I can’t play a single player, offline, Steam-bought game because the EA App is conking out. Absolute Bantha poo doo.”

This statement makes the case for the necessity of a single-player offline game, where servers aren’t necessary to enjoy the experience. Many players are frustrated by EA’s app limitations because they have to download yet another launcher in order to play.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Still, another gamer joined in the tirade, saying angrily, “The EA app is hot garbage. I never really had issues with it back when it was Origin, it functioned for me, but god forbid the EA app actually launches games I bought.”

Another dissatisfied player chimed in, “First, the game runs like trash, now the trash won’t even run”, pointing out the performance issues the game faced during its PC launch even on high-end machines.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s PC release has been rocky, with players reporting a never-ending stream of problems. However, both Respawn Entertainment and EA have assured the player base that a number of updates and patches are on the way to improve the game’s overall quality.