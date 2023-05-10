Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sales already “strongly” pacing ahead of Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is proving to be a mammoth release for Electronic Arts, as the publisher has claimed the sequel’s sales are already pacing “very strongly” ahead of Fallen Order.

The Star Wars franchise continues to be an absolute powerhouse. Despite controversial performance issues at launch that resulted in early review bombing, Respawn Entertainment’s Jedi: Survivor seemingly can’t be halted. The follow-up to 2019’s Fallen Order is already flying off the shelves, EA has implied, suggesting “millions” of players have jumped in over the first few days.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson claimed as much during the company’s latest earnings call on May 9, as first shared by Windows Central. Not only indicating the 2023 sequel has outperformed their internal expectations, but that early sales are pacing “very strongly” in comparison to the prior entry.

That’s no small statement given the commercial success of Fallen Order. Having gone on to reach a reported 20 million players, repeating that performance would be one thing, but to pace beyond that is certainly a surefire win for EA.

Respawn Entertainment Jedi: Survivor has already reached “millions” of players around the globe.

Given it’s early days yet, exact sales figures are yet to be disclosed. However, in the UK alone, while physical sales dipped – despite still being the second biggest physical release of the year thus far – digital sales helped lead to a 30% overall increase in sales at launch, according to journalist Christopher Dring.

We’re sure to hear more on specific numbers in the near future as NPD data reveals US sales and other markets get factored into the equation. But based on these first tidbits alone, it’s clear Jedi: Survivor is well on its way to being another smash hit for EA.

These sales come in light of widespread performance issues at launch. While PC players seemingly took the brunt of it, consoles too have been impacted by gameplay hitches, frame rate dips, and the odd game-breaking bug.

With new updates flying out thick and fast, however, Respawn is looking to polish the experience as soon as possible for the supposed ‘millions’ of players already venturing through the galaxy far, far away.