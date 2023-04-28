Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC version gets review-bombed over “garbage optimization”

Though the general consensus is that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a good game when it’s working properly, PC players are giving the game mostly negative reviews on Steam due to performance issues.

Five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s release, the sequel was a much-anticipated follow-up to one of the highest-reviewed Star Wars games ever made. Its Dark Souls-inspired venture into one of the most iconic sci-fi series out there struck a chord with fans.

And, while reviews indicate that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a worthy successor when it comes to things like gameplay and story, the PC performance has been getting lambasted by those who can’t even get the game running.

As a result, PC players have been slamming Respawn with negative reviews and demanding refunds.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor slammed for “horrendous” performance

There have been a fair few games that have been released in 2023 with some really rough performance issues on PC. Titles like Wild Hearts and The Last of Us: Part I’s PC port struggled to get up and running even on some powerful PCs.

The same seems to be true for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a game that’s already getting a lot of heat from players for just how difficult it is to run the title properly.

What’s more, users report in reviews that changing the graphics settings and resolution doesn’t help them much, leaving them confused about what could possibly be causing issues.

Steam reviews for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor certainly tell a story here.

One user wrote, “Garbage optimization. Stop releasing games like this.”

Some other users got creative with how they dunked on the game’s performance, with one player on Steam saying “Even NASA can’t run this game at 60 FPS”.

Even before his review went live, YouTube game reviewer SkillUp warned people not to purchase the game for PC. Even on a PC worth thousands of dollars with top-of-the-line components, he wasn’t able to get good performance. All of this on top of an audio bug that put cutscene audio about 6 seconds behind what was happening on screen.

At the end of his final review for the game, SkillUp had this to say about performance issues: “This ruined a game I was excited for. And, technical issues aside, having seen how much love and care has gone into this thing, I really hate to say I absolutely cannot recommend Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”