Star Wars Jedi: Survivor May 9 update patch notes for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Another brand new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update is rolling out across all platforms on May 9 and we’ve got the full rundown on the latest patch notes. From a vast array of bug fixes to select performance improvements, here’s what you need to know.

Almost a fortnight removed from the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the fourth major update is now upon us. Looking to resolve a wide range of controversial performance issues, stamp out a number of bugs, and generally ensuring a smoother experience, Respawn is deploying a new patch across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

It’s worth noting, however, that not all platforms are aligned on release time. For those on console, the update is expected to release on Tuesday, May 9 at an undisclosed time, while those on PC will have to wait for an update “as soon as possible this week,” EA has explained.

This article is currently being updated with further information.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Full Star Wars Jedi: Survivor May 9 patch notes

The full Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch notes are as follows, courtesy of EA.

The latest patch (Patch 4) for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives this week. Here’s our expected timeline for rolling out the patch:

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S: Patch expected to deploy Tuesday, May 9.

Patch expected to deploy Tuesday, May 9. PC: Patch expected to deploy as soon as possible this week. Keep an eye for the latest updates via the @EAStarWars Twitter account.

Patch 4 Details

(PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.

Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls. (PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.

Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching. (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX. Coming soon to console

Performance improvements for some VFX. (PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.

Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance. ( PS5 only ) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.

) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users. Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

More work continues

Additionally, here are a few known issues we’re currently investigating and working on for future patches.