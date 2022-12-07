QTCinderella attempts Pringles® Can Hands challenge in Twitch cooking stream

You will see sponsored author on our Advertisement Features. These are articles that are paid for and approved by a commercial partner. The copy will be produced by a member of Dexerto staff who will work with the partner to get the information required to produce the article. After it is written, it will be sent to the commercial partner for approval. Advertisement features are commercial content that usually promotes a partner’s products and, as such, do include advert links.

The Pringles® Can Hands challenge kicked off with one of Twitch’s top streamers, QTCinderella.

The content creator, who has over 800,000 followers on her channel, partnered up with Pringles for a special stream on November 22.

Continuing her cooking stream series, the 28-year-old decided to mix up a baking stream by trying out the challenge.

It might sound fairly easy, but you try making cookies with a Pringles can on one hand!

During the broadcast, a number of viewers celebrated in the chat as they had the chance to win free Pringles while watching along.

You can watch the full Twitch stream here.

Article continues after ad

What is the Pringles Can Hands challenge?

Since the creation of Pringles, fans have long loved the iconic can with one constant thought – their hands get stuck in – and they talk about it, a lot. From letters to Pringles, social chatter and clever solutions, and even widely renowned comedy shows, whole corners of the internet have dedicated themselves to solving this unique snacking dilemma.

Instead of fixing its can, Pringles is fixing the perception — getting stuck with Pringles isn’t a problem at all, rather, something to celebrate as a “worth it” risk to reach every single irresistible crisp. To celebrate with the gaming community,

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pringles has linked up with a number of top streamers to take on the Pringles Can Hands challenge, which tasks each of them to do what they do best, with a slight caveat… They must have their hands inside the Pringles can at all times!

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re a cooking streamer or known for your FPS skills, you’re going to have to do it all with the Pringles can stuck around those hands.

Each streamer will also have moments throughout the stream to allow their chat to win free Pringles. Official rules can be found here!

How to watch Pringles Can Hands challenge

Pringles Challengers will be confirmed progressively to take on the Pringles Can Hands challenge.

If you would like to keep tabs on the Pringles Can Hands challenge, it doesn’t just stop with QTCinderella on Twitch.

Dark Souls speedrunner LobosJR has been confirmed as next in line to take on the challenge on 12/7 at 2pm EST / 11am PST.

You can watch the next stream live on their Twitch channel.

Article continues after ad

Keep an eye out on the official Pringles Challenge website for more information and upcoming stream times.