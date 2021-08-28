Intel Gamer Days 2021: Grab the best gaming laptop deals, win free prizes

Intel Gamer Days 2021 is more than just a sale: It’s a celebration of all things PC gaming, esports, and streaming. Grab the best deals and take part in challenges and giveaways during this two-week festival.

In the market for a new gaming laptop? Want to win some Predator goodies? Intel Gamer Days is your chance to have your cake and eat it too.

The festival, which kicks off on August 27, is your chance to grab a great deal, win some freebies, and upgrade your setup for whatever game you choose to grind next.

What is Intel Gamer Days 2021?

Intel Gamer Days is your best chance to snag a bargain on some of the best equipment out there. With plenty of deals on top-of-the-line Predator gaming laptops, if you need an upgrade, there’s no better time to invest.

It’s not just great deals though. Intel Gamer Days is a celebration of PC gaming, esports, and streaming. It’s an amalgamation of giveaways, challenges, and more ⁠— so no matter if you’re in the market for new gear or not, there’s something for everyone.

Best deals of Intel Gamer Days 2021

Got a tight budget, or looking to splash the cash? No matter what you’ve got, there’s a perfect deal for you as part of Intel Gamer Days 2021.

If you’re looking to take your gaming action on the go with a Predator laptop, these are the deals you can snag up as part of the promotion.

How to choose the right gaming laptop

Of course, you could just go for the highest cost and call it a day. However, it’s always better to grab the best gear that meets all your needs.

There’s three major factors when it comes down to choosing the right gaming laptop for you: Portability, Performance, and Price.

If you’re looking for something that’s purely for on-the-go, you’ll want to grab the lightest weight option possible. However, if you want to run the best AAA titles at maximum settings, you’ll need one of the beefier options. We’ve broken them all down so you can make the right choice.

Take on challenges as part of Intel Gamer Days 2021

Once you’ve got your new Predator gear, it’s time to put it to the test. As part of the Intel Gamer Days 2021 promotion, there’s tournaments with plenty of prizes for you to grab as a result.

For example, esports team Envy has teamed up with aim trainer platform Aimlab in the Envy Aim Challenge. Play the custom map, score the most points, and if you come out on top, you have a chance of winning a Predator monitor to go alongside your new laptop.

Not only that, but there’s even a chance of picking up some free swag just by visiting the Gamer Days website ⁠— and who doesn’t love free stuff?

The Intel Gamer Days promo wraps up on September 5, so get in quick to grab the best bargain and win some epic prizes.