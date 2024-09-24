LoL Player Days event: start date, content, rewards, more

League of Legends developers Riot have announced the coming of the Player Days event, celebrating player journeys from around the globe, here’s what we know about it including the start date and more.

The 15th anniversary of League of Legends is swiftly approaching. After a decade and a half of the MOBA, the devs and players are celebrating the journey they’ve shared together. From the highs of new champion releases, events, and more, to the lows of awful metas and balancing issues, dedicated players have seen through it all.

To commemorate the event, Riot is introducing LoL Player Days, a series of days that will celebrate both in and out of the game. If you’re looking to see what’s happening for League’s 15th Anniversary, here’s everything you need to know.

Player Days will start on October 9, 2024. While the main celebration lasts for three days, players will have up til October 28, 2024, to collect whatever goodies they want from the event.

LoL Player Days event content

Player Days has both content in and out of League of Legends. For the most part, the content for the event is outside of League, with three themed days being the main highlight. These days are Creative Day on October 9, Music Day on October 10, and finishing off the event with Esports Day on October 10.

Riot Games There will be three days of celebrations for LoL Player Days.

Alongside the days, various skins highlighting these themes will be available to purchase in the store, including the long-awaited K/DA Gragas.

LoL Player Days event rewards

For the in-game events, Riot is handing out a bunch of goodies to celebrate the event. Starting on October 8, players will be able to pick up 10 different days of rewards, with Mythic Essence, Icons, and even the Mythic Anniversary Sivir skin.

Riot Games Players will be able to earn exclusive icons, Mythic Essence, and even skins with the Player Days event.

Fortunately, you won’t have to play every day to get the rewards, as you can build them up over the days and then play a whole bunch in a row to grab what you want. You will still need to play a total of 10 games to grab every reward from the event, however, but you’ll have until October 28 to do so.

