How to watch Pop-Tarts The Second Showdown event: Stream, date, time, format & lineup

Pop-Tarts is hosting another exciting streamer event called Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown, featuring major content creators on YouTube and Twitch. Here’s everything you need to know to watch along.

The event follows on from the first Pop-Tarts Pop To The Top Challenge in December, 2022, with previous winners including Lucky Chamu and Loughh.

Last time out, streamers battled against each other in search of a Fall Guys crown, and to see which Pop-Tarts flavor would Pop To The Top in the finale. You can watch the full stream highlights here.

If you’re wondering how to watch Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown, which streamers are involved, and what’s happening – you have come to the right place.

How to watch Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown

Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown will be streaming on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

It will take place between 4 pm to 6 pm EST / 1 pm to 3 pm PST.

What to expect from Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown

Format explained

Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown event will take place in one day, with a two-hour long stream, broken into two stages:

The competition kicks off with an hour of intense PvP action, followed by a Pop-Tarts break and a Round 1 score check. The leading flavor will receive a “Crazy Good” shoutout before it moves on to round 2. The three gamers return to the arena for a final showdown to see which flavor Pops To The Top.

Pop-Tarts This is how the Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown will work.

Streamer lineup

Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown will see three top streamers and content creators compete to become the Pop To The Top Champion.

Instagram: Myth Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani is set to compete.

The following streamers will compete, each representing a mystery flavor of Pop-Tarts:

Plooful

PointCrow

Myth

For more information about the Pop-Tarts Pop to the Top: The Second Showdown event, check out its website here.