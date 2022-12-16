How to watch the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top Challenge’ on Twitch

You will see sponsored author on our Advertisement Features. These are articles that are paid for and approved by a commercial partner. The copy will be produced by a member of Dexerto staff who will work with the partner to get the information required to produce the article. After it is written, it will be sent to the commercial partner for approval. Advertisement features are commercial content that usually promotes a partner’s products and, as such, do include advert links.

Pop-Tarts is hosting a massive Fall Guys streamer event called the Pop to the Top Challenge, and it will be streamed live on Twitch.

If you thought waiting for your Pop-Tarts pastry in the toaster was the most nerve-wracking thing in the world, think again. Try going up against five other gamers in a Fall Guys competition!

The game show battle royale challenges players’ reflexes, memory, instincts, and strategy as they compete against each other to survive each minigame to reach the number one spot.

Pop-Tarts has announced their upcoming Pop to the Top Challenge, which pits six content creators against each other in a battle for the ultimate Fall Guys champion.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch the event.

How to watch Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge

The event will take place on Friday, December 16, 2023, from 12 PM to 2 PM (PT) – and it will be live on Twitch.

All six competitors will be streaming the competition in real-time, so feel free to pick the one you’re rooting for to watch along.

Or, if you don’t have a favorite streamer, pick the one representing your favorite flavor of Pop-Tarts!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge: What is the format?

The event will take place over two streams, one individual competition, and the other a team-based competition.

In the first part, the six competitors will battle against each other in an hour-long PvP challenge to rack up the most crowns.

Article continues after ad

The two competitors with the most crowns will then serve as captains and get to choose their own teams of three for the second part of the competition.

In part two, the teams will go head-to-head in one final PvP match in a winner-take-all battle royale!

‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge: Who are the competitors?

Here are the six competitors for the event, along with the Pop-Tarts pastry flavor they will be representing!

Point Crow – Flavor TBC

Lucky Chamu – Flavor TBC

Sommerset – Flavor TBC

Loughh – Flavor TBC

Ploo – Flavor TBC

SweeetTails – Flavor TBC

So, who will reign victorious in the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top Challenge’ in 2022? We will have to wait and see.

You can find more information about the event on its website.