Fall Guys Season 2: Start time, rewards, new Rounds & everything included

Fall Guys Season 2: Satellite Scramble is finally here. Whether you’re looking for new rewards, rounds or challenges – here’s everything you need to know about Fall Guys Season 2.

Mediatonic’s platforming battle royale Fall Guys has seen a new lease of life since it went to free-to-play earlier this year. We’ve seen plenty of great collaborations such as Halo, Sonic The Hedgehog, and even WWE head to the game over the course of 2022.

Now, the devs are finally ready to unveil Fall Guys Season 2 to players everywhere, so we’ve broken down everything you need to know.

Contents

When does Fall Guys Season 2 start?

The latest season of Fall Guys will begin on September 15, 2022, across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Players will see the game move into a completely new environment too! According to the devs “the residents of the Blunderdome leaving the relative safety of their planet for the first time, with their hearts hungry for adventure.”

“Go galactic and explore orbiting obstacles, cosmic courses, and all the enigmas space has to offer.”

What are the new rewards in Season 2?

Of course, one of the best things about the game is the brilliant rewards to claim. Here’s what you can expect to earn in the new season:

Space Bean Nickname – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 300 Points

Satellite Explorer Nameplate – 500 Points

Space Icons Pattern – 800 Points

Satellite Backpack – 1000 Points

Season 2 will see players “get stuck into our launch event, Satellite Explorers, packing all-new Rounds from Season 2 in a once-in-the-galaxy launch.”

What are the new Rounds in Season 2?

Accompanying Season 2 is the addition of brand new Rounds, such as Tiptoe Finale, which “sees up to four squads, well, tip-toeing their way to victory. You’ve got to be real careful with this one—coz one wrong step could send you tumbling into the cosmos.”

Mediatonic

To emerge victorious in this new Round, you’ll need “to reach the Crown at the arena’s middle.” Another new Round billed as Starchart, requires players to “bump the buttons to reveal the way” as they traverse a tiled arena. Pixel Painters is another tricky puzzle arena, as players will need to “spell out the correct patterns” to win.

Alongside these modes, Cosmic Highway, Hyperdrive Heroes, Space Race, Frantic Factory and Hex-a-terrestrial will challenge players like never before.

Fall Guys Season 2: Trailers

What is included in the Season Pass?

The latest Season Pass is full of brilliant costumes to deploy in the game, with over 100+ levels to progress through. You’ll have the chance to earn new emotes and celebrations, but the best part is the new costumes.

Mediatonic

These new costumes include the likes of Spock, the Alien franchise’s Xenomorph and Hatsune Miku.