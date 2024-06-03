xQc defends Kick as BruceDropEmOff says platform made his content “lazy”

xQc is hitting out at fellow streamer BruceDropEmOff after he returned to Twitch and slammed Kick, claiming that broadcasting there had a negative impact on his content.

On May 31, BruceDropEmOff shocked the streaming world when he announced he was returning to Twitch after a year away on Kick.

Bruce wasted no time in voicing his frustration with the green platform, saying he had the “worst time” there and that Kick made his content “lazy.”

“It killed my motivation, because it was no creativity within it. It was just, ‘Do the craziest sh*t or you’re lame,’” the former OTK member blasted.

Article continues after ad

During the same broadcast, Bruce took aim at Kick star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel for claiming he didn’t “believe in Kick” as a platform.