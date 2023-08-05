xQc hits back at Linus Tech Tips for roasting his “failed relationship”

Twitch star xQc was left flabbergasted after prominent tech YouTuber Linus Tech Tips roasted him over his “failed relationship” and gambling hobby.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the internet’s top streamers, boasting a massive following on Twitch. He also recently signed a $100 million non-exclusive contract with Kick.

However, he’s been on the receiving end of backlash over his “reaction” content lately, as many netizens have taken issue with him for using other creators’ content for his own videos and potentially harming the views on the original content.

Article continues after ad

Linus Tech Tips, a popular tech YouTuber, recently discussed the controversy around xQc’s reaction videos and took a few shots at the streamer in the process.

Twitch: xQc xQc is one of the net’s top streamers – but he’s coming under fire for his “react” content, where he reacts to other creators’ videos during his live streams.

Linus Tech Tips takes shots at xQc amid “react” content drama

“At some point, someone is going to figure out that he just signed a $100 million contract and come knocking, and I don’t believe there’s going to be any statute of limitations for this, because it’s never been dealt with at any point,” he said during an August 4 live stream.

Article continues after ad

“And someone’s gonna go, ‘Hey, you know what? This is a pretty big bag we can get over this, but I’m gonna bide my time. I’m gonna let him keep doing it. I’ll let him build wealth, hope he doesn’t lose a bunch of it in another failed relationship — or gambling.'”

(Topic begins at 48:20)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

xQc took notice of Linus’s comments and watched a clip from the stream during his own broadcast — and it’s safe to say that he was totally shocked, saying Linus’s remark was “out of left field.”

Article continues after ad

“What is this guy’s problem?” xQc shouted, slamming his desk. “What is going on, man? Guys, what is happening? What is with these ambushes out of left field? I don’t even f*cking get it.”

However, xQc claimed that he wasn’t going to be bothered by Linus’s remarks and continued on with his stream — but it’s clear that the interaction left him baffled.

Linus’s mention of his “failed relationship” was likely a reference to his breakup with former partner Adept, with whom he’s been involved in a slew of drama as of late. According to xQc, Adept purportedly made off with his baby photos and other important documents, and even took photos of him sleeping with a ring on her finger.

Article continues after ad

Recently, xQc claimed that he’d broken up with former girlfriend Fran, whom he’d apparently been seeing in the wake of his breakup from Adept. For now, it appears that the Juicer is single as he enjoys streaming on Kick to the tune of $100M.