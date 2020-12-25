Logo
Teacher’s insane Smash Ultimate school Christmas party goes viral on TikTok

Published: 25/Dec/2020 1:56

by Andrew Amos
Ness in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo / TikTok: misguided.teacher

An elementary school teacher is certainly winning the hearts of his students over at Christmas, putting on an epic Smash Ultimate party to celebrate the end of the year. His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, with the video of the setup going viral.

The end-of-year Christmas parties in school could always be a bit hit or miss. Some teachers would let you watch movies all day, while others would still force you to do the work.

However, this teacher is taking it to the next level and trumping everyone. Known as ‘misguided.teacher’ on TikTok, he has put in a ton of effort to make the best Christmas party ever with a little bit of Smash Ultimate fun.

The fourth grade teacher spared no expense to make it the best possible experience for his young students. He transformed the classroom into an all-out arena, giving students the ultimate goal of beating him 1v4.

He also put on a separate tournament, splitting students up into pairs with prizes ⁠— obviously presents ⁠— on the line.

@misguided.teacherWill they beat me? Super Smash Bros. for our Christmas day! ##perfectgift ##teachers ##teachersoftiktok ##nintendo♬ original sound – Tanner

While they struggled at first ⁠— expected given it was their first time playing Smash ⁠— the apprentices were soon matching up to the master. There was an obvious numbers advantage, but it was plenty of fun for all involved.

Misguided Teacher’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. The video is ticking over on TikTok, creeping up towards 50,000 views, and it’s flying on the /r/SmashBros subreddit as well. A lot of the responses are seemingly players wishing they had this in school!

It’s not the only thing Misguided Teacher has done for his fourth grade students either. He put on a workshop on how to create an anime, teaching kids how to write stories and create characters. He also did a Pokemon workshop, and many more fun experiments!

These amazing ideas have garnered him a huge following of almost 500,000 on TikTok, and if he keeps putting on great parties like this, even the parents might start gatecrashing.

Riot planning another Valorant ranked overhaul in Episode 2: details

Published: 25/Dec/2020 1:31

by Andrew Amos
Raze and Killjoy in Valorant
Riot Games

Riot is planning yet another competitive overhaul in Valorant ⁠— the second since its release earlier in 2020 ⁠— revamping ranked to “make it easier to climb out of the lower ranks” while also giving higher elo players something to strive for. Here’s how.

Valorant’s ranked system has been a contentious topic since the game’s release. It was widely criticized by players early on, forcing Riot to implement major changes in Act 3 that reduced the maximum rank gap for pre-mades from six to just three.

There’s also been the promise of a leaderboard for quite some time. That’s confirmed for Episode 2, giving high-ranked players something to play for, but there are more changes in the pipeline that could affect everyone.

Riot promises another Valorant ranked shake-up to help players climb

Riot has expanded on their plans somewhat for Episode 2 in a December 24 blog post, addressing players’ concerns about the “harshness” of the ranked grind.

“Too often one bad day of play can result in significant rank loss and a good day doesn’t help you climb as much as you’d like. Our rank distribution bands are unforgiving and we have limited protection against rank demotion,” Senior Producer Ian Fielding told players.

While Riot made some progress in Patch 1.14, moving the bell curve to help players rank up faster, they’re aiming to put in “more substantive changes” ⁠— not just Band-Aids ⁠— in Episode 2.

“We’re going to add increased protection for rank demotions, while giving you some initial buffer room after you gain ranks. There are also going to be a ton more changes to the rank system with Episode 2.”

What exactly those changes are hasn’t been confirmed yet, but players have their suspicions.

New points system potentially replacing “arrows”

The leading theory is Valorant’s opaque “arrows” system that gives players a vague indication of how far they are away from promoting or demoting is being replaced by a more traditional points system. This is also backed by leaks from dataminers.

Prominent dataminers ‘ValorLeaks’ and ‘Shiick’ uncovered a section of Valorant’s code that gives players a specific points value within a rank. This is used to promote or demote players, not the arrows system. He even created a script so you can find your current rank too.

As with any leaks, players should take this information with a grain of salt. However, it’s a good indication of where Riot wants to take Valorant’s ranked system. In conjunction with leaderboards and other things, Episode 2 Act 1 is shaping up to be the best yet.