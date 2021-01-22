Sora finally joins Smash Ultimate with must-have Kingdom Hearts fighter mod

Kingdom Hearts’ Sora has long been a fan-favorite candidate for a Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter. For those who can’t wait to see if he gets added, a new mod can let players finally choose the Disney-Square protagonist.

Sora is one of the most popular characters in all of gaming, bridging the worlds of Final Fantasy and Disney with the Kingdom Hearts franchise. As such, he has scored incredibly high in Smash Ultimate fighter ballots, with fans craving to see him duke it out with other gaming greats like Mario, Link, Sonic, Solid Snake and more.

While he hasn’t come to Smash yet – and it’s unlikely that he ever will – talented modder ‘mastaklo’ has crafted one of the best fighter mods yet that finally brings the character to Smash.

Everything about Sora seems to completely match his Kingdom Hearts look, with the Keyblade sword, shorts, hair and shoes. So if you’re a stickler for visual perfection, you’re in luck.

When it comes to gameplay, the mod uses Shulk’s moveset, and was actually originally teased in a leak from December 2020. As Dexerto previously reported, visuals from the mod were posted to a message board, claiming that Sora would be coming to Smash.

Mastaklo told Dexerto that a friend, to whom he’d sent an early build of the mod, ended up posting those photos.

As for when you can download the mod, mastaklo is letting his Patreon supporters have early access, but it will be available for everyone starting February 19.

Sadly, for anyone hoping to actually see Sora come to Smash, you shouldn’t get your hopes up. Imran Kahn, a former senior editor for Game Informer, has gone on record saying that Disney Japan prevented Nintendo from adding the character to Smash, which is likely why we got Sephiroth instead.

In any case, at least now fans can finally find a way to use Sora in Smash – just think of him as a Shulk Echo fighter. Who knows, though; with three more DLC packs still to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2, it’s always possible that Sora makes his way to Ultimate in a more official capacity.