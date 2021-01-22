Logo
Sora finally joins Smash Ultimate with must-have Kingdom Hearts fighter mod

Sora from Kingdom Hearts in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Kingdom Hearts’ Sora has long been a fan-favorite candidate for a Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter. For those who can’t wait to see if he gets added, a new mod can let players finally choose the Disney-Square protagonist.

Sora is one of the most popular characters in all of gaming, bridging the worlds of Final Fantasy and Disney with the Kingdom Hearts franchise. As such, he has scored incredibly high in Smash Ultimate fighter ballots, with fans craving to see him duke it out with other gaming greats like Mario, Link, Sonic, Solid Snake and more.

While he hasn’t come to Smash yet – and it’s unlikely that he ever will –  talented modder ‘mastaklo’ has crafted one of the best fighter mods yet that finally brings the character to Smash.

Everything about Sora seems to completely match his Kingdom Hearts look, with the Keyblade sword, shorts, hair and shoes. So if you’re a stickler for visual perfection, you’re in luck.

Sora in Smash Ultimate
YouTube/mastaklo
This could be the only way Sora ever gets added to Smash.

When it comes to gameplay, the mod uses Shulk’s moveset, and was actually originally teased in a leak from December 2020. As Dexerto previously reported, visuals from the mod were posted to a message board, claiming that Sora would be coming to Smash.

Mastaklo told Dexerto that a friend, to whom he’d sent an early build of the mod, ended up posting those photos.

As for when you can download the mod, mastaklo is letting his Patreon supporters have early access, but it will be available for everyone starting February 19.

Sadly, for anyone hoping to actually see Sora come to Smash, you shouldn’t get your hopes up. Imran Kahn, a former senior editor for Game Informer, has gone on record saying that Disney Japan prevented Nintendo from adding the character to Smash, which is likely why we got Sephiroth instead.

In any case, at least now fans can finally find a way to use Sora in Smash – just think of him as a Shulk Echo fighter. Who knows, though; with three more DLC packs still to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2, it’s always possible that Sora makes his way to Ultimate in a more official capacity.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Galar Pokedex reimagined in 8-bit Game Boy style

Screenshot of Scorbunny and Pixel Pikachu in front of a Nintendo Gameboy.
Game Freak / Nintendo

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield fan went viral after re-imagining every single ‘mon from the Galar Region in 8-bit Game Boy style. 

In a first for the franchise, Pokemon’s eighth generation RPG was in both HD and on a home console. Despite that, many fans still have nostalgia for the way the games used to look on the Game Boy.

Those wondering what Sword & Shield’s monsters would look like in 8-bit graphics no longer have to dream as one incredibly talented artist re-imagined all of Galar’s ‘mon in the retro graphic style.

Screenshot of Pokemon Red & Blue choosing starter.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A Pokemon fan reimagined Sword & Shield ‘mon with Game Boy-style graphics.

Pokemon Sword & Shield fan’s epic Game Boy Galar Pokedex

Illustrator Pat Ackerman posted his incredible artwork on January 20, and wowed the Pokemon community by recreating monsters from the eighth generation in Game Boy’s pixel graphic style.

While Sword & Shield technically boasts over 600 characters with its DLC, the fan tackled all the ‘mon either new to the series or region specific.

According to Ackerman, he used the pallet from the 1998 title Yellow. “Finally finished all of generation 8 in Gameboy form! They use the Pokémon Yellow palette,” he wrote.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the incredibly skilled artist also re-imagined Sword & Shield Gigantamax forms in the retro Game Boy style. Those wanting to see the various ‘mon he’s created should check out his Instagram.

The Pokemon community absolutely loved Pat Ackerman’s retro reimagining, such as one fan who exclaimed, “These are absolutely beautiful”. One user even went as far as to say they preferred the style to the Nintendo Switch graphics. “I really prefer this over the 3d models. I wish there was an option in the game for this,” they wrote.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Sword & Shield Game Boy art.

Impressively, the talented fan explained that he doesn’t use a program to create the pixel style. Instead he uses the pencil tool in Photoshop. Considering how close this looks to the 90s Game Boy titles, it’s pretty spot-on!

If nothing else, it’s absolutely fascinating to see what a modern Pokemon game would like if it was still made on classic consoles. Speaking of retro, hopefully we will be able to revisit Gen IV if we finally get a Diamond & Pearl remake in 2021.