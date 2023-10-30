Sakurai hints Nintendo might reboot Smash, but doesn’t rule out Smash Ultimate Deluxe

Super Smash Bros series creator Masahiro Sakurai has updated fans on the future of the series following the mammoth success of Smash Ultimate and where the franchise will move.

Smash Ultimate’s incredible roster was finally finalized with the release of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora back in 2021 as the last DLC fighter and fans have been left wondering where the series will go next.

Although Sakurai “retired” following the end of Ultimate, he’s been making YouTube videos going over his part projects and his most recent one discussed SSBU and the next installment.

Near the end of the video, Sakurai delved into Smash and what will come next for the series, noting that Ultimate will be very difficult to top from a development and content perspective.

Sakurai weighs in on next Smash game as fans anticipate Smash Ultimate Deluxe

The topic of whether the next game will be a Smash Ultimate Deluxe or a reboot of Smash has been going on for quite some time with many players feeling that expanding on SSBU is the way to go.

Sakurai admitted that even he isn’t sure exactly where the next Smash game should go. That said, he had previously indicated that he would like to assist with its development when Nintendo starts to work on the inevitable follow-up.

(segment begins at 11:15)

“I feel like we truly succeeded in making people happy with this game, but now that Smash Bros has grown to be monstrous in size, I’d say it’s difficult to imagine an increase of this magnitude happening again,” he said.

While this might suggest the next game will reboot the series instead of upgrading Smash Ultimate, he did, however, tease that he had completed projects he felt were “impossible” undertakings before.

“I do think it would be difficult to push it any further than we have,” he noted.

As of now, Nintendo has yet to announce a new Smash game, but with the next Nintendo console seemingly on the way, it would make sense to see another Smash installment for the new platform.

We’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has planned and how they decide to move the series forward, either through a reboot or Smash Ultimate Deluxe.

