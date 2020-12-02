Logo
Smash Ultimate fighter “leak” reveals Kingdom Hearts Sora – is it real?

Published: 2/Dec/2020 18:52

by Michael Gwilliam
Sora from Kingdom Hearts in Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2
Fighters Pass Volume 2

With Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans anticipating a new DLC reveal at The Game Awards, a possible leak has surfaced showing off Kingdom Hearts’ Sora as a playable fighter.

Sora has been a popular candidate for Smash Ultimate for a long while with many fans putting him on the very top of their wish lists.

While there has been some doubt about the Kingdom Hearts protagonist coming to Smash after former Game Informer editor Imran Khan claimed Disney Japan prevented it from happening, fans have remained hopeful.

Now, a series of images have appeared online suggesting that Sora could be much closer to appearing in Smash than originally thought.

Sora in Smash Ultimate Fighter Select screen
Could Sora really be coming to Smash Ultimate?

In a post on a popular message board, an anonymous user uploaded several photos from Smash Ultimate featuring Sora doing battle with Incineroar.

“They [were] sent to me from my source from internal play testing,” the user claimed. “He claims that final playtests of the next DLC fighter are running right now and Sora will be announced [at] The Game Awards.”

In the first picture, it shows Sora as a selectable fighter in the character select screen right next to Steve from Minecraft and the Mii fighters. The Kingdom Hearts logo appears in the background and an assortment of costumes are available too.

Sora smashes in Ultimate
Is this just a Shulk mod?

The other images show Sora doing battle against the Pokemon fighter with each photo being of the TV screen.

While the leak may seem promising, there are some major red flags. For one, as plenty of users suggested, it’s very likely that this was made using a mod of another fighter, such as Shulk, and photoshop.

Additionally, the leak does match some of the stereotypical fake leak criteria with the photos being taken of a TV screen from off angles, no video, no Final Smash – nothing that would suggest the leak is legitimate.

Sora fights in Smash Ultimate
Fans have wanted Sora in Smash for a long time.

Another thing to keep in mind is that it is unlikely that Square Enix gets two fighters in the same pass, so if Sora does get in, it may severely hurt the chances for other fan-favorites such as Geno from Super Mario RPG.

In any case, we won’t have much longer to wait to find out if the leak is real or not with The Game Awards happening on December 10. While nothing is set in stone, it’s possible that we see some sort of announcement. Back in 2018, the first Smash Ultimate DLC was revealed at TGA as Persona’s Joker.

There are still four more DLC slots remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2 with the final character set to release by December, 2021.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.