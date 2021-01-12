 Japanese Smash Ultimate leaker reveals future DLC fighters - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

Japanese Smash Ultimate leaker reveals future DLC fighters

Published: 12/Jan/2021 18:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Chun-Li Smash Ultimate leak
Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A Japanese Super Smash Bros Ultimate leak is gaining popularity online for correctly predicting Hero & Steve, as well what could end up being the next DLC fighters.

While most Smash Ultimate leaks amount to nothing, especially when most leakers try to remain anonymous, this one from 2018 has been circling communities recently for containing plenty of accurate information.

Posted onto the Japanese 5ch forum, the leaker wrote that Erdrick/Dragon Quest’s Hero was being developed for the game along with “the default guy” from Minecraft, which ended up being Steve.

It would seem that the leaker was under the impression that these characters were being worked on as far back as 2018, noting that they were “gone” from the base game.

Dragon Quest heroes in Smash
Nintendo
The leaker correctly predicted Dragon Quest’s Hero.

Most notably, the leaker made two very bold claims that could be big news for anyone wanting a Tales of Symphonia rep added to Smash: “Chun-Li was there, but somehow replaced with Ken. Bamco had both Symphonia and Vesperia protagonists in the planning stages, but they’re not here as well.”

Judging by the fact that the leaker claimed Hero and Steve were in development back in 2018, this could end up being a good sign for a Symphonia and Vesperia representative.

As Dexerto previously reported, a new fan theory has emerged suggesting that a Tales Of fighter could be announced during Bandai Namco’s Tales of Festival in March. This would also line up with the amiibo Theory, which suggests that DLC is revealed slightly before or after waves of amiibo. The next wave is scheduled for March.

Tales of Festival
Bandai Namco
The Tales of Festival got pushed to March 2021. Could a fighter be revealed there?

Additionally, the idea that Nintendo originally had Chun-Li as a second Street Fighter character seems plausible, but ultimately opting for Ken as a Ryu echo fighter probably significantly cut down on development time.

However, it’s also possible that she could end up coming to Smash at some point, especially if Nintendo was deep into her development. Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t elaborate. Amusingly, both Chun-Li and Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia appeared on a leaked list of Sakurai’s supposed character choices.

One other important thing to note about the leak is how it pertains to Kingdom Hearts’ Sora and Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth. The leaker wrote: “Sora was also a candidate, but it was rejected because they felt that not having any Disney characters wouldn’t be right as the KH representative.”

Chun Li poses in Street Fighter
Capcom
Could Street Fighter really get a third fighter?

This remark lines up with what former Game Informer editor Imran Kahn revealed about Nintendo approaching Disney about getting Sora in Smash, and how Disney Japan was against the idea.

Finally, while the leaker claimed that Hero ended up being the Square Enix representative over Sephiroth, do keep in mind that this was back before Fighters Pass Volume 1 was completed or Vol 2 was even announced.

It seems like, if this leak is true, that Sephiroth reentered the conversation when Fighters Pas Volume 2 was being discussed.

As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt, but if a Tales representative or Chun-Li join the roster next, there’s an even greater chance that this was all legitimate.

Pokemon

How to get Frillish in Pokemon Go and evolve it into Jellicent

Published: 12/Jan/2021 17:32

by Daniel Megarry
Frillish and Jellicent Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Frillish has made its debut in Pokemon Go, and its evolution Jellicent has arrived too. Here’s how you can get both of them in the game.

Niantic are kicking off 2021 with plenty of events for Pokemon Go players to get their teeth into. There’s a Sinnoh celebration event, new Collection Challenges to complete, and a ‘surprise encounter’ happening on January 26.

It’s also been announced that Unova species Frillish has finally arrived in the game as a Battle League Season 6 reward. The water/ghost-type Pokemon was first introduced in 2010’s Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS.

Now, you can get your hands on one in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got all the information you need to do exactly that.

How to get Frillish in Pokemon Go Battle League

Pokemon Frillish
The Pokemon Company
Frillish has arrived in Pokemon Go as a Battle League reward.

As mentioned before, Frillish is a reward that’s been introduced in the second half of Pokemon Go Battle League Season 6. For trainers who are determined to collect ’em all, it will be a must-have addition.

When you reach Rank 20, you’ll be guaranteed an encounter with Frillish, meaning you’ll have the chance to catch one of the hard-to-get creatures and add it to your collection.

Frillish then becomes a potential encounter for all ranks onward.

There are still plenty of chances to compete in the Battle League and increase your rank, including a Kanto Cup in February. The remaining leagues and cups of Season 6 are as follows:

  • Great League: Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • Ultra League and its Premier Cup: Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • Master League, its Premier Cup, Master League Classic, and a to-be-announced special cup: Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • All three leagues and the Ultra League Premier Cup: Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • Kanto Cup: Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

How to evolve Frillish to Jellicent in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Jellicent
The Pokemon Company
Frillish can be evolved into Jellicent in Pokemon Go.

Once you’ve caught yourself a Frillish, you’ll probably be wondering how to get its evolved form Jellicent next. Like other Pokemon in the game, you’ll have to collect 50 Candy to evolve Frillish into Jellicent.

With the addition of Frillisha and Jellicent, Pokemon Go’s roster of Unova region creatures is slowly filling out. Make sure you get your hands on these two to keep your in-game Pokedex up to date.