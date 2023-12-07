How to get new Sora amiibo: Nintendo launching Smash Bros amiibo for Kingdom Hearts icon

Nintendo just announced the next amiibo and it’s for none other than Sora of Kingdom Hearts fame. Here’s how you can get your hands on the new Smash Bros figure.

If there’s one thing Nintendo diehards can’t get enough of, it’s amiibos. The mini figurines have stolen the hearts of collectors around the globe, not only for their charming design, but their in-game bonuses too.

By scanning your favorite amiibo, you’re able to unlock all sorts of in-game benefits, be it new outfits, characters, or anything else in between.

Next to join the ever-growing assortment of video game icons turned physical goodies, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise is making the jump. Here’s all you need to know.

Nintendo The new Sora amiibo in all its glory.

Nintendo announces new Sora Smash Bros amiibo

In a surprise December 6 reveal, Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter account made a splash with the announcement of the Sora amiibo. Taking after the character’s representation in the Super Smash Bros. series, the beloved Kingdom Hearts protagonist will soon be available for purchase in amiibo form.

Fit with his iconic keyblade, spiky hair, and oversized shoes, the heroic figure boasts Sora’s beloved design as fans know too well.

How to get Sora amiibo

The Sora amiibo is set to be available for purchase on Friday, February 16, 2024. It’s currently up for pre-order on the Japanese Nintendo store, with other markets set to follow in the coming days.

Priced at 2,200 Japanese Yen, the converted price of roughly $15 USD falls in line with typical amiibo launches.

We’ll be sure to update you here once the Sora amiibo figure is up for grabs for American and European Nintendo fans.