Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon & Pikmin spirits coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate

Spirits from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, and Pikmin 4 are appearing in Smash Bros. Ultimate for a limited time this month.

Smash Bros. Ultimate is well known for its cameos, with Snake from Metal Gear Solid, Cloud from Final Fantasy VII, and Isabelle from Animal Crossing, all making their way into the game over the years.

Late last year, Nintendo told fans to expect some new spirits soon. Spirits are a type of power-up and collectible item in one, much like trophies from the game’s previous iterations. Most spirits can be equipped to fighters to enhance their stats, provide positive effects, or both.

Now they’ve announced some more fan favorites will be joining the fray, with spirits from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Pikmin 4 arriving in the game.

Nintendo Rauru from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appears in Smash Bros. Ultimate from January 11.

Fans can expect to see the characters for five days after they drop on January 11. And killing them will earn players more gold than usual.

“I’m shocked for Deep Cut to be a Spirit Cameo in Smash Bros Ultimate,” one Twitter user said in response to the news, referencing Splatoon 3’s idol group.

Nintendo Fans of Splatoon will also get to see an appearance from Deep Cut.

Fans on Reddit were happy with the announcement too.

“Noah and Mio LFG.” Very cool to see Xenoblade 3 get represented in Ultimate…” Said one thread-goer.

It’s been a while since any new content dropped for Smash Bros, with the last official balance patch arriving back in 2021.

No doubt the addition of the new spirits is welcome news for Smash fans.