Smash Ultimate leaker explains why Nintendo won’t make Geno a fighter

Super Mario RPG’s Geno has been a Smash Ultimate fighter candidate for many years, and a Japanese leak gaining traction online may reveal why Nintendo hasn’t upgraded the puppet to a full character.
While Geno became a Mii Fighter starting with Smash 4 on Wii U and then again in Ultimate, fans have wanted the character to be something more. Numerous fan groups dedicated to getting the RPG character in Smash have sprung up, and it seems like Nintendo is aware of his popularity.
The question then, of course, is why isn’t Geno in Smash Ultimate if the fan support is so high? After all, favorites such as Banjo, Ridley, and King K Rool were added to Ultimate, so why not Geno?
Well, according to a Japanese leaker who correctly stated that Steve from Minecraft and Dragon Quest’s Hero were coming to the game, Nintendo is confused about where his support is coming from.
The leaker correctly said Steve was coming to Smash.
In a 2018 post on the 5ch site, the leaker claimed that all Nintendo is hearing is “put him in Smash” with little to no support for a remake or new Super Mario RPG title.
“Developers are confused about this whole Smash fever situation,” the leaker claimed. “Especially from the third party side, they don’t want their characters to be established as ‘Smash’ characters, and the occasional requests for a new game are always associated with Smash representation.”
This is an interesting point and it’s easy to see why developers would look at Geno – a character from a one-off Square Enix RPG – and not want him viewed as anything more than a Smash fighter.
Geno is nothing more than a Mii fighter.
“This kind of attitude from fans are making the devs unsure of their real intentions,” the leak continued, noting how the internet demographic is loud and there’s no indication if fans really want the series revived.
“And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!” is what the text at the bottom of practically every non-English version of the video reads. It seems to have been mistakenly included for everyone but us, as the info was removed shortly after being discovered but hey, at least now we have a set date.
BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2.
"And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx
It’s unclear if the release date is still February 2, or if plans have changed since Respawn has apparently scrubbed the info from YouTube and not made any official announcement.
Is Apex Legends cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?
Yes – Nintendo Switch players will be able to play cross-platform with console and PC players on Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch gameplay
Switch versions of games are often trimmed down ports of the game on consoles and PC. But, Respawn has confirmed that Apex on Switch will have “full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”
Apex Legends gameplay on Nintendo Switch will support all the features from other versions.
That means all Legends, weapons, attachments, maps, abilities, equipment, store items, ranked mode and more will be present on the Nintendo Switch.
Of course, given its portable nature, the graphical and processing power of the Nintendo Switch is significantly less than consoles, and even more so PCs. So, don’t expect the same graphical fidelity, resolution, or frame rates that you get on a high-end PC (if you’re curious, just ask an Overwatch Switch player about how that game performs).
It sounds like Respawn is working to make the Switch version as close to the other versions as possible though, so Apex fans can have the best experience possible.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Price
Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so don’t expect that to change on the Switch version.
However, this does get a bit muddied when you consider there is no cross-progression in Apex Legends currently. Although Respawn is working on it, we can only assume that you’ll have to start a new profile to play on Switch.
That means all the Legends and cosmetic items you have on other platforms unfortunately won’t carry over. If you want to unlock the post-launch Legends, your best option will be to purchase the Apex Legends Champion Edition.
Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all DLC Legends up to Season 7.
This bundle unlocks all post-launch characters up to Season 7, including Horizon. It costs $39.99, but also includes some exclusive skins and 1,000 Apex coins to get you started.
Alternatively, you can simply unlock individual Legends with Legend tokens or Apex coins. If you only plan to buy one or two of the DLC characters, this might be the better choice. But, if you want to unlock multiple Legends, the Champion Edition will be a better value and require much less work.
It’s possible that alongside the Switch release, EA will launch some Switch-exclusive offers and deals, to help players get their roster of Legends filled out early — sadly a Mario/Octane skin doesn’t seem to be in the cards, just yet.
But, if cross-progression ever launches, you may feel you have wasted your money by buying items twice. So, what about cross-progression?
Although cross-progression is in huge demand among players, Apex Legends was never made with it in mind, and so it poses a challenge for the developers to implement, without rewriting the game’s code from the ground up.
That’s everything we know so far about the Switch version of Apex Legends. We will keep this post updated with more details as they come out.