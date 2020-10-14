Smash Ultimate patch 9.0.0 adds Minecraft Steve, buffs Ness & Belmonts - Dexerto

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch has gone live with some nerfs and buffs to multiple fighters along with a new fighter in the form of Steve from Minecraft.

While fans will need to pay for Steve and his stage, Minecraft World, separately, the rest of the patch updates will come to all players regardless of whether or not they’ve purchased the Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC or not.

The big addition to this update, of course, is Steve, who joins the game as the seventh DLC fighter in Smash Ultimate.

The Minecraft fighter comes equipped with several alternate costumes including Alex, Zombie and Enderman. So, there will be a lot of variety with the newest character.

Players can also now download some new Mii costumes with this update. From Minecraft, players can acquire Creeper, Pig and Diamond Armor. However, the patch also adds Bomberman and Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes.

In terms of fighters, the biggest changes happened to Belmont, Bowser. JR, Ness, and Sonic. They were all significantly buffed in the patch, making them more viable at the competitive level.

Bowser Jr

In the past, Bowser Jr’s landing animations sometimes prevented him from passing through platforms. Thankfully, it’s finally been fixed in this patch.

On top of that, the launch distance of his side-tilt and forward-throw have been increased, his up-attack is easier to hit multiple times, his up-special and down smash are faster, and his side-special makes him flinch less from the opponent’s attack.

If that”s not enough, the attack he uses grabbing an edge after hos up-special has been buffed as well.

Ness

Ness players will be thrilled with this patch. Not only has the attack speed of his neutral special and down-air been improved, but his up throw is more powerful as well.

Read More: How to select different Minecraft biomes in Smash Ultimate

Similarly, his up-tilt is stronger and still has the same launch distance, while his dash attack is stronger and launches enemies further too.

Simon and Richter

Simon and Richter have received a decent buff. Their flurry attack can no longer be neutralized, which is huge, But more importantly, their up-smash now happens faster and launches enemies further than before.

Beyond that, their up-tilt and dash launch enemies further when they’re at low damage, and the latter is even stronger than it was.

Last but not least, their down-smash launches enemies further as well, and the attack range of their up-special has been increased.

All in all, the Belmont boys benefitted a lot from this patch. It’ll be interesting to see how these changes influence and change the current meta.

Sonic

Sonic’s dash attack launches enemies at the same distance, but it is now stronger and makes him less vulnerable. Similarly, his up-tilt attack will leave him less vulnerable as well, and his up-air attack has been made easier to hit multiple times.

Read More: Leak claims Crash Bandicoot will join Smash Ultimate in 2021

However, his up-smash attack has been buffed the most. It’s faster, easier to hit multiple times, and makes him invincible for a longer period of time.

It will be interesting to see how the balance changes affect the metagame, especially with the pro scene shifting to online play with the global health crisis.

Here’s a list of all the Smash Ultimate 9.0.0 patch notes in detail, courtesy of Nintendo.

Smash Ultimate update 9.0.0 patch notes