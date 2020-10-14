Smash Ultimate patch 9.0.0 adds Minecraft Steve, buffs Ness & Belmonts - Dexerto

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch has gone live with some nerfs and buffs to multiple fighters along with a new fighter in the form of Steve from Minecraft.
While fans will need to pay for Steve and his stage, Minecraft World, separately, the rest of the patch updates will come to all players regardless of whether or not they’ve purchased the Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC or not.
The big addition to this update, of course, is Steve, who joins the game as the seventh DLC fighter in Smash Ultimate.
The Minecraft fighter comes equipped with several alternate costumes including Alex, Zombie and Enderman. So, there will be a lot of variety with the newest character.
Players can also now download some new Mii costumes with this update. From Minecraft, players can acquire Creeper, Pig and Diamond Armor. However, the patch also adds Bomberman and Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes.
In terms of fighters, the biggest changes happened to Belmont, Bowser. JR, Ness, and Sonic. They were all significantly buffed in the patch, making them more viable at the competitive level.
Bowser Jr
In the past, Bowser Jr’s landing animations sometimes prevented him from passing through platforms. Thankfully, it’s finally been fixed in this patch.
On top of that, the launch distance of his side-tilt and forward-throw have been increased, his up-attack is easier to hit multiple times, his up-special and down smash are faster, and his side-special makes him flinch less from the opponent’s attack.
If that”s not enough, the attack he uses grabbing an edge after hos up-special has been buffed as well.
Ness
Ness players will be thrilled with this patch. Not only has the attack speed of his neutral special and down-air been improved, but his up throw is more powerful as well.
Similarly, his up-tilt is stronger and still has the same launch distance, while his dash attack is stronger and launches enemies further too.
Simon and Richter
Simon and Richter have received a decent buff. Their flurry attack can no longer be neutralized, which is huge, But more importantly, their up-smash now happens faster and launches enemies further than before.
Beyond that, their up-tilt and dash launch enemies further when they’re at low damage, and the latter is even stronger than it was.
Last but not least, their down-smash launches enemies further as well, and the attack range of their up-special has been increased.
All in all, the Belmont boys benefitted a lot from this patch. It’ll be interesting to see how these changes influence and change the current meta.
Sonic
Sonic’s dash attack launches enemies at the same distance, but it is now stronger and makes him less vulnerable. Similarly, his up-tilt attack will leave him less vulnerable as well, and his up-air attack has been made easier to hit multiple times.
However, his up-smash attack has been buffed the most. It’s faster, easier to hit multiple times, and makes him invincible for a longer period of time.
It will be interesting to see how the balance changes affect the metagame, especially with the pro scene shifting to online play with the global health crisis.
Here’s a list of all the Smash Ultimate 9.0.0 patch notes in detail, courtesy of Nintendo.
Smash Ultimate update 9.0.0 patch notes
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Donkey Kong
|Side Special
|Increased attack range vertically for opponents on the ground when the move is used on the ground.
|Link
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Pikachu
|Forward Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Ness
|Dash Attack
|Increased power of the third attack and extended launch distance.
|Ness
|Up Tilt Attack
|Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
|Ness
|Down Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Ness
|Up Throw
|Increased power.
|Ness
|Neutral Special
|Increased attack speed.
|Captain Falcon
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Ice Climber
|Basic Movements
|Decreased the damage Nana takes.
Shortened launch distance for Nana.
Adjusted Nana’s AI behavior.
|Ice Climber
|Dash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range.
|Ice Climber
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Ice Climber
|Side Special
|Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
|Ice Climber
|Up Special
|Made it so that Nana performing an up special automatically will not prevent the player from performing an up special.
Increased the distance that it is possible for Popo and Nana to Belay together.
|Sheik
|Up Tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Young Link
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Meta Knight
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Wario
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Ivysaur
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Charizard
|Side Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Charizard
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Sonic
|Dash Attack
|Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
Reduced vulnerability.
|Sonic
|Up Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Sonic
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Increased the amount of time invincibility lasts before and after becoming round.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Sonic
|Up Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Lucario
|Etc.
|Increased the max value the Aura will strengthen attack power.
|Lucario
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased attack speed.
|Lucario
|Side tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Lucario
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Lucario
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Lucario
|Side Special
|Extended launch distance for the Aura area.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Up Special 3
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Robin
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Shulk
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Shulk
|Neutral Special
|Extended the distance that Shulk can be launched while Monado Arts (Shield) is active.
|Shulk
|Down Special
|Extended launch distance.
|Bowser Jr.
|Basic Movements
|Adjusted certain landing behaviors to no longer prevent passing through platforms.
|Bowser Jr.
|Side Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Bowser Jr.
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Bowser Jr.
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Bowser Jr.
|Forward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Bowser Jr.
|Edge Attacks
|Increased the power of the attack used when grabbing edges after an up special.
|Bowser Jr.
|Side Special
|Made it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks.
|Bowser Jr.
|Up Special
|Increased attack speed.
|Ken
|Final Smash
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Bayonetta
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Ridley
|Flurry Attack
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Ridley
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Ridley
|Up Special
|The hit detection when charging downward and landing will only affect opponents on the ground.
|Simon
|Flurry Attack
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Simon
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Simon
|Dash Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance when at low damage.
|Simon
|Up Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance when at low damage.
|Simon
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance.
|Simon
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Simon
|Up Special
|Increased attack range.
|Richter
|Flurry Attack
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Richter
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Richter
|Dash Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance when at low damage.
|Richter
|Up Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance when at low damage.
|Richter
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance.
|Richter
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Richter
|Up Special
|Increased attack range.
|Piranha Plant
|Flurry Attack
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Piranha Plant
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Flurry Attack
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
|Min Min
|Flurry Attack to KO
|Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.