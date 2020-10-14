 Smash Ultimate patch 9.0.0 adds Minecraft Steve, buffs Ness & Belmonts - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

Smash Ultimate patch 9.0.0 adds Minecraft Steve, buffs Ness & Belmonts

Published: 14/Oct/2020 3:28 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 4:09

by Michael Gwilliam
Steve flies in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch has gone live with some nerfs and buffs to multiple fighters along with a new fighter in the form of Steve from Minecraft.

While fans will need to pay for Steve and his stage, Minecraft World, separately, the rest of the patch updates will come to all players regardless of whether or not they’ve purchased the Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC or not.

The big addition to this update, of course, is Steve, who joins the game as the seventh DLC fighter in Smash Ultimate.

The Minecraft fighter comes equipped with several alternate costumes including Alex, Zombie and Enderman. So, there will be a lot of variety with the newest character.

Steve and Alex take the train
Nintendo
Steve and Alex are finally in Smash Ultimate.

Players can also now download some new Mii costumes with this update. From Minecraft, players can acquire Creeper, Pig and Diamond Armor. However, the patch also adds Bomberman and Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes.

In terms of fighters, the biggest changes happened to Belmont, Bowser. JR, Ness, and Sonic. They were all significantly buffed in the patch, making them more viable at the competitive level.

Bowser Jr

In the past, Bowser Jr’s landing animations sometimes prevented him from passing through platforms. Thankfully, it’s finally been fixed in this patch.

On top of that, the launch distance of his side-tilt and forward-throw have been increased, his up-attack is easier to hit multiple times, his up-special and down smash are faster, and his side-special makes him flinch less from the opponent’s attack.

If that”s not enough, the attack he uses grabbing an edge after hos up-special has been buffed as well.

Ness

Ness players will be thrilled with this patch. Not only has the attack speed of his neutral special and down-air been improved, but his up throw is more powerful as well.

Similarly, his up-tilt is stronger and still has the same launch distance, while his dash attack is stronger and launches enemies further too.

Super Smash Patch Ness

Simon and Richter

Simon and Richter have received a decent buff. Their flurry attack can no longer be neutralized, which is huge, But more importantly, their up-smash now happens faster and launches enemies further than before.

Beyond that, their up-tilt and dash launch enemies further when they’re at low damage, and the latter is even stronger than it was.

Last but not least, their down-smash launches enemies further as well, and the attack range of their up-special has been increased.

All in all, the Belmont boys benefitted a lot from this patch. It’ll be interesting to see how these changes influence and change the current meta.

Sonic

Sonic’s dash attack launches enemies at the same distance, but it is now stronger and makes him less vulnerable. Similarly, his up-tilt attack will leave him less vulnerable as well, and his up-air attack has been made easier to hit multiple times.

However, his up-smash attack has been buffed the most. It’s faster, easier to hit multiple times, and makes him invincible for a longer period of time.

Alex attacks Mario in Smash Bros
Nintendo
Steve and Alex are the second characters in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

It will be interesting to see how the balance changes affect the metagame, especially with the pro scene shifting to online play with the global health crisis.

Here’s a list of all the Smash Ultimate 9.0.0 patch notes in detail, courtesy of Nintendo.

Smash Ultimate update 9.0.0 patch notes

Fighter Adjustments
Fighter Move Change
Donkey Kong Side Special Increased attack range vertically for opponents on the ground when the move is used on the ground.
Link Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Pikachu Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Ness Dash Attack Increased power of the third attack and extended launch distance.
Ness Up Tilt Attack Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
Ness Down Air Attack Increased attack speed.
Ness Up Throw Increased power.
Ness Neutral Special Increased attack speed.
Captain Falcon Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Ice Climber Basic Movements Decreased the damage Nana takes.
Shortened launch distance for Nana.
Adjusted Nana’s AI behavior.
Ice Climber Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range.
Ice Climber Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.
Ice Climber Side Special Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
Ice Climber Up Special Made it so that Nana performing an up special automatically will not prevent the player from performing an up special.
Increased the distance that it is possible for Popo and Nana to Belay together.
Sheik Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Young Link Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Meta Knight Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Wario Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Ivysaur Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Charizard Side Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Charizard Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Sonic Dash Attack Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
Reduced vulnerability.
Sonic Up Tilt Attack Reduced vulnerability.
Sonic Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.
Increased the amount of time invincibility lasts before and after becoming round.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Sonic Up Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Lucario Etc. Increased the max value the Aura will strengthen attack power.
Lucario Neutral Attack 1 Increased attack speed.
Lucario Side tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Lucario Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed.
Lucario Up Special Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Lucario Side Special Extended launch distance for the Aura area.
Mii Swordfighter Up Special 3 Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Robin Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Shulk Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Shulk Neutral Special Extended the distance that Shulk can be launched while Monado Arts (Shield) is active.
Shulk Down Special Extended launch distance.
Bowser Jr. Basic Movements Adjusted certain landing behaviors to no longer prevent passing through platforms.
Bowser Jr. Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.
Bowser Jr. Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Bowser Jr. Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed.
Bowser Jr. Forward Throw Extended launch distance.
Bowser Jr. Edge Attacks Increased the power of the attack used when grabbing edges after an up special.
Bowser Jr. Side Special Made it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks.
Bowser Jr. Up Special Increased attack speed.
Ken Final Smash Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Bayonetta Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Ridley Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Ridley Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Ridley Up Special The hit detection when charging downward and landing will only affect opponents on the ground.
Simon Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Simon Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Simon Dash Attack Increased power.
Extended launch distance when at low damage.
Simon Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance when at low damage.
Simon Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance.
Simon Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.
Simon Up Special Increased attack range.
Richter Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Richter Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Richter Dash Attack Increased power.
Extended launch distance when at low damage.
Richter Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance when at low damage.
Richter Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance.
Richter Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.
Richter Up Special Increased attack range.
Piranha Plant Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Piranha Plant Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Banjo & Kazooie Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Banjo & Kazooie Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Min Min Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.
Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 0:46

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.