Smash Ultimate patch 10.1.0 adds Geno Mii Fighter outfit, new Cloud Final Smash

Smash Ultimate patch 10.1.0 is here, and the Sephiroth hype is dead — because long live Geno. The infamous character has made his entrance into Ultimate as a Mii Fighter outfit — which will probably disappoint some fans — while Cloud is also getting a new final smash.
There’s a few balance changes — mostly to hitboxes and aerial attacks — that will affect some players, but there’s no huge buffs or nerfs that could change the meta. Either way, here’s what you need to know.
Geno Mii Fighter outfit now live
Geno is returning to Smash — but yet again not as a fully-fledged fighter. He will be returning as a Mii Fighter outfit, just like he did in Smash 4, that players can pick up in-game.
If you play as Mii Gunner, you can choose the Geno outfit for your customizable character. The Geno outfit, like other Mii Fighter outfits, is part of a DLC, which will set you back around $0.75.
Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Chocobo Mii Outfits are also being added.
Hitbox buffs for Fox and more, plus new Cloud Final Smash
While there’s not many balancing changes, there are some notable ones. Fox’s forward and down airs will be easier to hit with their new attack range and hitboxes. The same can be said for Rosalina & Luma’s aerial assaults.
Luigi, Zelda, Pichu, Young Link, Toon Link, Olimar, Mii Gunner, and Duck Hunt are also in line for some buffs. These are all mostly hitbox adjustments to final smashes, so nothing too noteworthy.
Another big change though is Cloud’s new Final Smash. Named Omnislash Ver. 5, but if you equip the Advent Children style for the Final Fantasy character, you’ll get an all-new design for the Final Smash. The damage however isn’t affected.
Plus, in case you didn’t complete the Sephiroth challenge, you will now have access to the new fighter in your collection now regardless. If you have the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, this will be free of charge. The DLC will individually cost $5.99.
Sephiroth’s stage, Northern Cave, and nine new soundtracks have also been added. You can find the full patch notes below.
Smash Ultimate patch 10.1.0 notes
New Spirits
- Tifa
- Barret
- Aerith
- Red XIII
- Cid
- Cait Sith
- Yuffie
- Vincent
- The Turks & Rufus Shinra
- Bahamut ZERO
- Chocobo & Moogle
- Shiva
- Ifrit
You can now switch between different artwork for Cloud’s Spirit.
Mii costumes now available
- Barret
- Tifa
- Aerith
- Chocobo
- Geno
General
- You can now switch between “Random from all songs” and “Random from My Music” got for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination stages. Note: To switch between options, access My music via the Options or the Vault and then press the X Button.
- The Final Smash for Cloud’s 2P, 4P, 6P and 8P color variations has been changed to Omnislash Ver. 5 (this essentially functions the same as a regular Omnislash).
Balance changes
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Fox
|Forward Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range of the first attack to fourth attack.
|Fox
|Down Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range.
|Luigi
|Dash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Zelda
|Side Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased final attack’s range.
|Pichu
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased final attack’s range.
|Younk Link
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air.
|Toon Link
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air.
|Olimar
|Up Special
|After throwing a Pikmin with a side smash attack or side special, if there are other Pikmin nearby when using up special, an air attack using a Pikmin will occur.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Forward Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Decreased the attack range above the skirt’s hemline, and made it easier to continue with later attacks.
Increased final attack’s range.
|Mii Gunner
|Up Throw
|Adjusted launch angle.
Increased attack range for the shot fired after the throw.
|Duck Hunt
|Side Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Decreased the time that an opponent can hitstun shuffle during the first and second attacks.