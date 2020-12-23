Logo
Smash Ultimate patch 10.1.0 adds Geno Mii Fighter outfit, new Cloud Final Smash

Published: 23/Dec/2020 3:24

by Andrew Amos
Smash Ultimate patch 10.1.0 is here, and the Sephiroth hype is dead ⁠— because long live Geno. The infamous character has made his entrance into Ultimate as a Mii Fighter outfit — which will probably disappoint some fans — while Cloud is also getting a new final smash.

Smash Ultimate patch 10.1.0 has finally arrived, but the update isn’t that big. Well, unless you consider a new Mii Fighter outfit for Geno big news.

There’s a few balance changes ⁠— mostly to hitboxes and aerial attacks ⁠— that will affect some players, but there’s no huge buffs or nerfs that could change the meta. Either way, here’s what you need to know.

Geno Mii Fighter outfit now live

Geno is returning to Smash ⁠— but yet again not as a fully-fledged fighter. He will be returning as a Mii Fighter outfit, just like he did in Smash 4, that players can pick up in-game.

If you play as Mii Gunner, you can choose the Geno outfit for your customizable character. The Geno outfit, like other Mii Fighter outfits, is part of a DLC, which will set you back around $0.75.

Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Chocobo Mii Outfits are also being added.

Hitbox buffs for Fox and more, plus new Cloud Final Smash

While there’s not many balancing changes, there are some notable ones. Fox’s forward and down airs will be easier to hit with their new attack range and hitboxes. The same can be said for Rosalina & Luma’s aerial assaults.

Luigi, Zelda, Pichu, Young Link, Toon Link, Olimar, Mii Gunner, and Duck Hunt are also in line for some buffs. These are all mostly hitbox adjustments to final smashes, so nothing too noteworthy.

Another big change though is Cloud’s new Final Smash. Named Omnislash Ver. 5, but if you equip the Advent Children style for the Final Fantasy character, you’ll get an all-new design for the Final Smash. The damage however isn’t affected.

Plus, in case you didn’t complete the Sephiroth challenge, you will now have access to the new fighter in your collection now regardless. If you have the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, this will be free of charge. The DLC will individually cost $5.99.

Sephiroth’s stage, Northern Cave, and nine new soundtracks have also been added. You can find the full patch notes below.

Smash Ultimate patch 10.1.0 notes

New Spirits

  • Tifa
  • Barret
  • Aerith
  • Red XIII
  • Cid
  • Cait Sith
  • Yuffie
  • Vincent
  • The Turks & Rufus Shinra
  • Bahamut ZERO
  • Chocobo & Moogle
  • Shiva
  • Ifrit

You can now switch between different artwork for Cloud’s Spirit.

Mii costumes now available

  • Barret
  • Tifa
  • Aerith
  • Chocobo
  • Geno

General

  • You can now switch between “Random from all songs” and “Random from My Music” got for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination stages. Note: To switch between options, access My music via the Options or the Vault and then press the X Button.
  • The Final Smash for Cloud’s 2P, 4P, 6P and 8P color variations has been changed to Omnislash Ver. 5 (this essentially functions the same as a regular Omnislash).

Balance changes

Fighter Move Change
Fox Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range of the first attack to fourth attack.
Fox Down Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range.
Luigi Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Zelda Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased final attack’s range.
Pichu Side Smash Attack Increased final attack’s range.
Younk Link Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air.
Toon Link Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air.
Olimar Up Special After throwing a Pikmin with a side smash attack or side special, if there are other Pikmin nearby when using up special, an air attack using a Pikmin will occur.
Rosalina & Luma Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Decreased the attack range above the skirt’s hemline, and made it easier to continue with later attacks.
Increased final attack’s range.
Mii Gunner Up Throw Adjusted launch angle.
Increased attack range for the shot fired after the throw.
Duck Hunt Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Decreased the time that an opponent can hitstun shuffle during the first and second attacks.
Mizkif’s Twitch Plays Pokemon stream goes hilariously wrong while he’s away

Published: 23/Dec/2020 1:39 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 1:40

by Tanner Pierce
During popular streamer Mizkif’s Twitch Plays Pokemon livestream on December 22, his game went hilariously wrong when the chat trolled him and released his high-level Charizard, after an overwelming majority of the viewers decided to do it.

Twitch Plays Pokemon is nothing new and, in theory, quite simple; livestream viwers get to decide different actions in a game of Pokemon by inputting commands into chat, which in turn controls what happens on screen.

It’s absolutely hilarious due to the amount of people inputting commands at the same time, especially when there are more people watching the stream and participating.

Popular streamer Mizkif has been holding his own TPP livestream for a while now, with the most recent goal of beating the game’s 7th gym in 24 hours.

During the stream, one moment happened during that Mizkif probably wasn’t anticipating, and it’s certainly unfortunate, to say the least.


In the middle of the livestream, the chat voted to release his level 62 Charizard into the wild. For those that don’t play Pokemon, releasing essentially means that they got rid of the Pokemon and considering it was a high level…it’s clear that it was a huge loss.

As one can see from the actual stream itself, 102 people voted to select “a” which officially released the Pokemon back into the wild. While the troll itself is hilarious in-and-of-itself, it might be traced back to another high-profile Twitch streamer.

On December 20, Twitch streamer Nmplol tasked his audience with releasing Mizkif’s Charizard within 24 hours and, in exchange, he would gift 500 subs.

Obviously, while that did happen, it didn’t happen within the 24 hour timeframe and once the Charizard was released, Nmlol was quick to point out that it didn’t happen quick enough on his Twitter.

Regardless of the reasoning, the end result was the same: a level 62 Charizard is gone and it’s all the chat’s fault, at the end of the day.