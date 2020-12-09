Logo
Smash Ultimate fans believe new event hints at Geno DLC fighter

Published: 9/Dec/2020 17:31

by Michael Gwilliam
Geno in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Speculation is running rampant amongst Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans after a recent tournament event announcement may have hinted at Super Mario RPG’s Geno is the next DLC fighter.

Geno has long been one of the most-requested fighters for Nintendo’s flagship fighter and with four slots remaining in the second pass, there is a good chance that he ends up making the cut.

Now, Nintendo has revealed that the upcoming event, which focuses on the theme of mushrooms is titled “Beware of Mushrooms.”

This has caught the attention of many Smash Ultimate fans as Geno’s theme in Super Mario RPG is called “Beware of the Forest Mushrooms.”

Super Mario RPG on SNES
Nintendo
Super Mario RPG’s Geno is a fan-favorite.

It’s also important to note that this event will kick off on Friday, December 11, which is one day after The Game Awards, where some fans believe the next Smash Ultimate DLC fighter will be revealed.

Over on Twitter, players began to discuss how this tournament may be a hint at Geno is Challenger Pack 8.

“I think the event it’s correlated with Geno because of the name and nothing else, also wouldn’t it make more sense if they were both connected to wait for Geno to be released and then have the tournament,” one remarked.

Other users simply posted memes and other images referencing Geno and the possible hint. Some even asked Nintendo not to “give them hope” if this event isn’t connected to the Super Mario RPG character.

Interestingly, however, while the Japanese translation for the event is “Beware of Mushrooms,” as some players discovered, in English, the tournament is listed as “Fungi Fever.”

Fox kicks Falcon
Nintendo
Could we see Geno duking it out with Fox and others soon?

It’s certainly a bit odd for the Japanese and English names for the event to be so different, especially if the goal was to purposefully hint at the next DLC fighter coming to the game.

In any case, Fighters Pass Volume 2 is still scheduled to conclude come December 2021, so even if Geno or Fighter 8 isn’t released this month, there are still four new DLC packs coming in the new year.

FIFA 21 Freeze promo teaser potentially leaks: Is FUTMAS canceled?

Published: 9/Dec/2020 17:09

by Alex Garton
EA Sports

FIFA 21

A mysterious Freeze promo teaser has FIFA 21 players concerned that the fan-favorite Christmas event FUTMAS has been canceled for 2021.

Since FIFA 21 ‘s release on October 6, the game has hosted a range of exciting promos including Halloween, Black Friday, and Rulebreakers. These FUT events give players a chance to get their hands on new and unique content with exclusive SBC’s.

However, no promo is quite as popular as EA’s yearly FUTMAS event that runs over the entire Christmas period.

Well, a Freeze promo teaser circulating online has FIFA fans worried that FUTMAS may be replaced this time around.

EA SPORTS
The FUTMAS promo is usually announced in the second week of December.

FIFA 21: Has FUTMAS been canceled?

FIFA’s annual FUTMAS event is loved by fans of the game and the possibility that it may not return this year won’t be a popular prospect.

Those who believe the new teaser is actually real may think such an eventuality is plausible, as FIFA mobile’s Christmas event is called the Freeze promo and has been since its release. This transition to a new name could be EA attempting to rebrand the promo and potentially add new features – or, it’s totally fake.

Some fans have suggested that EA may have simply changed the name but the features of FUTMAS will remain the same: “I think it’s the same thing but with a different name because some people don’t celebrate Christmas.”

Other FIFA players have proposed that FUTMAS may still be on its way and that the Freeze promo could just be a build-up event. FUTRORY on Twitter pointed out that FUTMAS could potentially start on December 18, leaving enough room for a quick Freeze.

It’s worth taking this Freeze promo with a pinch of salt as we’ve had no confirmation from EA that FUTMAS will not be returning.

However, it’s not too much of a stretch to believe that with the release of FIFA 21 onto next-gen that EA may be trying something new.

We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that an update comes soon on what to expect from the Christmas promo. Until then, really, there’s no reason to suspect anything other than a FUTMAS return.