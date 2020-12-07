Logo
How to watch The Game Awards 2020: Schedule, streams, announcements, more

Published: 7/Dec/2020 3:49

by Brad Norton
Along with being a special night to celebrate accomplishments in the industry, The Game Awards has become one of the biggest events for shocking reveals and major announcements. From when to expect, to when it all kicks off, here’s everything there is to know.

Despite the state of the world in 2020, Geoff Keighley is still pulling together a special night for the gaming community. While there won’t be a crowd, and developers won’t be walking on stage to collect their awards this time around, there’s still a huge spectacle to look forward to.

The Game Awards is one of the biggest events of the year, with many publishers using the spotlight to announce their upcoming projects. From new game reveals to exciting DLC trailers and everything in between, expectations are always sky-high for the exciting show.

This year’s event is no different. Moreover, it’s also one of the best opportunities to reflect on all of the accomplishments throughout the past 12 months. Here’s a complete overview of The Game Awards 2020, including the schedule, announcements up to this point, and how you can tune in.

The Game Awards 2020 streams

As per usual, The Game Awards will be going live in a big way. Not just featured on typical streaming services like Twitch and YouTube, but Keighley’s production will be going out across “more than 35” different platforms. From Twitter, to a direct embed in Steam itself, there are plenty of ways to tune in.

On top of the original broadcasts, content creators are entirely welcome to co-stream the event as well. Meaning all of the biggest streamers can tune in with their own communities.

We’ve embedded a few simple options for you below, some of which boast 4K streaming options for the clearest possible picture. 

The Game Awards 2020 schedule

This year’s event is all set to kick off at a time that should be great across the globe. If you don’t want to miss a moment, make sure you’re all settled in nice and early. The Pre-Show goes live on December 10 at  3 PM PT | 6 PM ET | 11 PM GMT | 10 AM AEDT (December 11).

If you’re just eager to catch the main broadcast, however, that will be going live just 30 minutes later. There’s no set duration for the event this time around, though it usually runs between three and four hours. So expect a similar structure for the 2020 iteration.

The Game Awards 2020 categories and nominations

The Game Awards is still going ahead in digital-only form this year.

At its core, The Game Awards is obviously an awards show first. While groundbreaking announcements can easily steal the spotlight, the main goal of the show is to highlight efforts of the most talented developers around the world each and every year.

Most notably, the Game of the Year award itself is extremely competitive. You’ve got six blockbuster titles going head to head in that category, while dozens of others are in the running for various awards. From the best music to the best indie title and plenty more, you can view each and every category right here.

The Game Awards 2020 announcements

While nothing specific is set in stone just yet, rumors have been swirling as they do every year. Could we finally see new Elden Ring footage? What about GTA 6? Some predictions are far more likely than others, though we can already make a few assumptions based on early reveals.

For instance, we know that both Tom Holland and Nolan North will be appearing throughout the show. The face and voice of Nathan Drake respectively, surely wouldn’t be appearing unless they’ve got something to share with the world. If we had to hedge our bets, The Game Awards could provide our first snippet of the upcoming Uncharted movie.

Other than that, we have a few other names locked in for those presenting awards. Everyone from Stephen A. Smith to Brie Larson will be making an appearance. Though it’s safe to assume they’ll purely be announcing some winners, not breaking major news in the gaming industry.

The only other tidbit we have to go off for now, is that Bioware will be showcasing a new look at the next Dragon Age title. Stay tuned for any further updates as we get closer to the big show.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.