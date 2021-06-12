Leffen fires back at "obsessed" Smash pro Hax$ over 'evil overlord' comments - Dexerto

Throughout June we’ve seen Aziz ‘Hax’ Al-Yami come after William ‘Leffen’ Hjelt with all kinds of accusations and “evidence” of toxicity, but now it seems like Leffen has had enough, based on his latest response.

On June 5, Hax, also known as Hax$, published a 136-page Google document, along with a 2.5 hour YouTube video listing a series of “charges” against Leffen, accusing him of being a “psychopath” determined to create a “totalitarian regime” within the Smash community.

Leffen replied by saying that he would be soliciting legal advice in light of the allegations, adding he “will be looking into a lawyer before saying more just to make sure my bases are covered.”

Advertisement

On June 12, after Hax was banned from Smash Summit 11 after posting his “evidence” video, Leffen put out a statement on Twitter with more details, but reiterated that he didn’t want to directly talk about the situation.

“Hax’s obsession with me is something I’ve had to deal with for 10 years now so unfortunately none of this is a surprise to me,” Leffen revealed. “I’m sick and tired of dealing with this and do not want to entertain him or his outrageous ideas that I am an evil overlord trying to take over the Smash community, or conducting State Terrorism by blocking people on Twitter.”

Advertisement

Leffen seems to want to leave it at that for now, and try to take care of things behind the scenes, instead of airing everything on Twitter.

“I know I haven’t been perfect, especially 10 years ago when I was a young teenager, but I am trying to learn from my mistakes and many people can attest to that,” he continued. “This will be the last I speak about this because I do not want to entertain this further, and I hope everyone can respect my wish to be left alone.”

Statement regarding Hax. pic.twitter.com/EicGawAfe3 — TSM FTX Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) June 12, 2021

Related News

Like we mentioned before, this one-man crusade against Leffen has already had some consequences for Hax, like him being banned from Smash Summit 11. That could just just be the start, seeing as Leffen is looking at his legal options to hande the situation.

Advertisement

We’ll bring you more details as they become available, though obviously that probably won’t be from Leffen going forward. Still, this is one of the more bizarre stories out of the Smash scene we’ve seen this year, and whenever updates do arrive, we’ll be sure to give you an update.