Kazuya’s Smash Ultimate release date & DLC 10 Mii Fighters revealed

Nintendo have confirmed the release date for Tekken’s Kazuya in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, as well as some other details about the fighter.

It’s always an interesting time in Smash when Nintendo and Mr Sakurai start adding new fighters to the already stacked roster of characters.

There are plenty of rumors and theories for who might be next, but we know that Tekken’s Kazuya will be the next to join the fight after his arrival as DLC fighter 10 was confirmed earlier in June.

As is tradition with new fighters, Mr Sakurai has given fans a bit of deep dive into why he’s joining the fighter, and exactly when you can expect to use him in brawls.

The iconic Tekken character will be releasing into Smash Bros on June 29, alongside his own destructible Tekken-themed stage – Mishima Dojo – and cosmetics.

Of course, he’ll be coming with some of his signature moves, making Smash Bros look and feel like Tekken if you decide to make Kazuya as your new main.

On top of his classic fists of fury and devastating kicks, Kazuya will also have Devil Form abilities for his special moves in Smash, including Devil Blaster, Devil Fist, Devil Wings, Heaven’s Door, and Rage Drive. You can check them out below.

Timestamp of 29:50

Smash Mii Fighters in DLC 10

On top of Kazuya, there are also four new Mii Fighter costumes coming, including three swordfighters and one brawler.

These include a Skryim-themed Dragonborn skin, Shantae, Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, and Dante from Devil May Cry.

Kazuya isn’t the last character coming to Smash in Fighters Pass Volume 2, there is still another yet to go.

Despite plenty of rumors, there is nothing concrete yet on who will follow the Tekken character into Smash and round out this Fighter Pass. So, we’ll have to wait and see.