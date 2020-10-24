 Hungrybox explains why he's temporarily quitting Twitch and social media - Dexerto
Hungrybox explains why he's temporarily quitting Twitch and social media

Published: 24/Oct/2020 12:31

by Joe Craven
Team Liquid/Twitch

Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma, Team Liquid Smash main and popular Twitch streamer, has explained why he will be taking a short hiatus from the streaming platform. 

As far as Smash pros go, few have reached the popularity of Hungrybox. The Jigglypuff main, currently plying his trade for Team Liquid, has accumulated a monumental Twitch audience, sitting at over 230,000 followers at the time of writing.

In the 2019 MPGR world rankings, Hungrybox came out as first in the world. However, it seems that the chaotic, full-on life that comes with professional gaming and full-time streaming has caught up with Debiedma.

Team Liquid Smash Melee God Hungrybox addresses accusations
YouTube/Hungrybox
Hungrybox is the world number one ranked Smash player.

On October 23, the 27-year-old explained his decision to his 235,000 Twitter followers, citing the need to “step away and unplug” for a while. According to his Twitch stats, he has been live every single day since the middle of July. That is over 106 days of consecutive streaming, so there is no surprise that Hungrybox wants some time away.

“Hi guys,” he tweeted, “it’s time for me to unplug and step away for a little while. [I] haven’t taken an actual break from this life in over three years. It’ll do my brain & heart a lot of good. Thank you for all the love. Looking forward to returning stronger. Juan.” 

When will Hungrybox return to streaming?

The Smash pro has not been explicit over when he will make a return, but fans can expect to see him back streaming in the near future. Past streaming breaks have been a few days to a week-long, but it will ultimately come down to how rested and rejuvenated Hungrybox feels.

Fans will just have to remain patient and trust that Debiedma will be back as soon as he feels able.

Entertainment

Mr Beast giving $10,000 to whoever can ‘ratio’ him the hardest

Published: 24/Oct/2020 11:19

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast in front of a green screen next to the Twitter logo
Instagram: Mr Beast

In another wacky challenge, YouTuber Mr Beast has announced he will award $10,000 to whoever can ‘ratio’ him, or get the most likes in comparison to his tweet, with fandoms battling it out to have their fave crowned the winner.

Jimmy Donaldson a.k.a Mr Beast is well known for his grand scale challenges. And with 45 million subscribers on YouTube, he certainly has the means to facilitate them, often partnering up with his huge audience to make great things happen.

On the charitable front, one of Mr Beast’s most ambitious projects was ‘Team Trees,’ where he endeavored to raise the money required to plant 20,000,000 trees. He definitely succeeded, with over 500,000 unique users donating to the campaign.

Instagram: MrBeastMrBeast and his crew of over 600 YouTubers has raised over $20 million for Team Trees.

Among the philanthropy, Donaldson also previously set out to break some online records just for the fun of it. He set out to beat PewDiePie and have one of his videos become the most liked non-music video on YouTube. The video currently has a whopping 15 million likes.

With that in mind, he set his Twitter followers the task of ‘ratio-ing’ his original tweet. To ‘ratio’ someone means either for the number of comments to far outweigh the likes (usually when something is controversial,) or in this case to far outweigh the likes of the original tweet. Essentially, you have to get more likes than Mr Beast himself.

Originally, it looked like popular YouTuber Corpse Husband was going to win the money thanks to his reply tweet of a simple smiley face. Alongside the rise of Among Us, Corpse has experienced a huge surge in popularity in recent months, and said that he would be donating 100% of the money if won to charity.

However, just as it was looking as if Corpse would be sailing to victory unrivalled, a tweet from a BTS fan’s account saying “I know this is impossible but, If ever I win the funds will be directly donated to Funds for Bangtan and BorahaeFunds” began to pick up traction.

Their victory might not be as impossible as they first thought, with dedicated fans around the globe heading in droves to boost the tweet.

Mr Beast even joked “Hey Kpop fans, you about to let Minecraft youtubers show you up like this? Are they the new biggest fan base?”

At the time of writing, Mr Beast’s original tweet has 200,000 likes, Corpse Husband’s 233,000 likes, and BTS_History613’s tweet at 239,000. But with the numbers changing rapidly by the second, who the ultimate winner will be is yet unclear.