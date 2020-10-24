Hungrybox explains why he's temporarily quitting Twitch and social media - Dexerto

Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma, Team Liquid Smash main and popular Twitch streamer, has explained why he will be taking a short hiatus from the streaming platform.

As far as Smash pros go, few have reached the popularity of Hungrybox. The Jigglypuff main, currently plying his trade for Team Liquid, has accumulated a monumental Twitch audience, sitting at over 230,000 followers at the time of writing.

In the 2019 MPGR world rankings, Hungrybox came out as first in the world. However, it seems that the chaotic, full-on life that comes with professional gaming and full-time streaming has caught up with Debiedma.

On October 23, the 27-year-old explained his decision to his 235,000 Twitter followers, citing the need to “step away and unplug” for a while. According to his Twitch stats, he has been live every single day since the middle of July. That is over 106 days of consecutive streaming, so there is no surprise that Hungrybox wants some time away.

“Hi guys,” he tweeted, “it’s time for me to unplug and step away for a little while. [I] haven’t taken an actual break from this life in over three years. It’ll do my brain & heart a lot of good. Thank you for all the love. Looking forward to returning stronger. Juan.”

When will Hungrybox return to streaming?

The Smash pro has not been explicit over when he will make a return, but fans can expect to see him back streaming in the near future. Past streaming breaks have been a few days to a week-long, but it will ultimately come down to how rested and rejuvenated Hungrybox feels.

Fans will just have to remain patient and trust that Debiedma will be back as soon as he feels able.