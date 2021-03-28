Hades dev wants Zagreus added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Dexerto

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has taken the gaming world by storm since its release, thanks in large part to its massive ensemble roster featuring many of gaming’s greatest all-stars. Now, even Hades developer Supergiant Games wants to get in on the action.

While Hades is still a new game, it’s certainly left an impression on fans and critics. The 2020 title won multiple awards and has done a fantastic job at captivating audiences.

That success has even resulted in the game’s writer and creative director, Greg Kasavin, commenting on the possibility of the protagonist Zagreus being added to Smash Ultimate.

In an interview with The Gamer, Kasavin was asked about what a Hades crossover with Smash would mean to him and the team at Supergiant Games and if he was open to the idea.

“Yes! Of course, read nothing into this whatsoever,” the writer said. “On a personal level, I think that would be amazing. Smash does such a great job of adapting characters so faithfully, sometimes even more faithfully from the games where those characters come from.”

Kasavin makes an interesting point about how Smash adapts characters to fit the platform fighter genre. Characters such as Steve from Minecraft end up working very well despite the fact they had never engaged in combat of the Smash variety before.

“I’m a big NEO-GEO fighting game fan and they brought in Terry Bogard, So yes, I think they would do an incredible job of it,” he further added, referencing the Fatal Fury character who joined back in the first Fighters Pass.

However, while Kasavin wants to see Zagreus duke it out with Mario, Link, Yoshi, Marth, Wolf, Lucina and more, he was hesitant to say that the opportunity will come.

“…It’s one of those things since I’m sure they have a very long list,” he concluded, seemingly disconfirming a Hades fighter in Smash in the process.

Hades may have been a bit of a long shot to get into Smash Ultimate, but stranger things have happened. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the future holds, but for the time being, it’s safe to add Kasavin to a list of devs who want to see their creations in Nintendo’s fighter.

Only two slots remain in Fighters Pass Volume 2. The next fighter reveal is rumored to take place at E3 2021.