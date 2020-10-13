Dragon Ball Super fans furious as new manga chapter rehashes Cell Games - Dexerto

Dragon Ball fans who have been watching the anime and reading the manga for years were furious after a preview for Chapter 65 showed protagonist Goku making the same mistake he made in the Cell Games years ago.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been doing its own thing with the anime on hiatus and the Broly movie now a distant memory. Notably, Toyotarou, has taken over as the official artist for Super working with series creator Akira Toriyama.

While the newest arc has been relatively well-received by fans with its new villain, Moro, proving to be quite the adversary, the previews for Chapter 65 have left fans furious.

With Goku now able to tap into his most powerful form in Ultra Instinct on a whim thanks to the sacrifice of his mentor Merus, the Saiyan began dominating the arc’s nemesis.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 65 Drafts Summary.

Title: “Son Goku, The Earthling”

Total: First 8 Pages#DBSpoilers pic.twitter.com/fOyfbBOrcv — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) October 13, 2020

However, with Moro on the ropes, Goku has repeated a major mistake he made during the Cell Games in Dragon Ball Z – giving the villain a Senzu Bean and healing him. This time, it was under the condition that Moro would turn himself into the Galactic Patrol.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer cheers Midoriya on as Ochako Uraraka

According to translator Dragon Ball Hype, after taking the bean, Moro rushes towards Goku with the intent of killing him.

This is a bit of a retread of the Cell Games where, after retiring from his fight against Cell, Goku gave the android a Senzu Bean to recover before he fought his son, Gohan.

Every single month I preached that we should wait for the chapter before passing judgement. After thinking it over, there's absolutely no excusing that decision. It's stupid and illogical and the development is on a hamster wheel. Same old shit. — Ghostdom101 for Equal Rights (@EmperorBigD) October 13, 2020

The fact that Goku has made this mistake again and that Toyotarou even wrote the story like this has many fans scratching their heads.

Read More: Classic Pokemon anime scene of Ash being a bad Trainer goes viral

Notable Dragon Ball YouTuber Geekdom101 noted that while he had advised fans to normally wait until the rest of a chapter before passing judgment, this mistake was inexcusable.

“After thinking it over, there’s absolutely no excusing that decision. It’s stupid and illogical and the development is on a hamster wheel. Same old sh*t,” he wrote.

I’m officially done with dragon ball super. It was fucking trash when it started and it some how develop to be a dumpsters fuck. Holy shit #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/urDKYoPz1K — jose galan (@jdgalan360) October 13, 2020

Others are even quitting the series. “I’m officially done with Dragon Ball Super,” a now former fan wrote.

Read More: Star Wars insider drops big spoiler on Ahsoka in Mandalorian S2

“This arc is ruined now!” another angry fan remarked.

It’s always possible that Toyotarou has thrown fans for a loop and this is all part of some big twist, but for the time being, even the most loyal of Dragon Ball supporters seem to be put off by these story decisions.