 Dragon Ball Super fans furious as new manga chapter rehashes Cell Games - Dexerto
Logo
Anime

Dragon Ball Super fans furious as new manga chapter rehashes Cell Games

Published: 13/Oct/2020 20:45

by Michael Gwilliam
Goku in Ultra Instinct
Toei

Share

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball fans who have been watching the anime and reading the manga for years were furious after a preview for Chapter 65 showed protagonist Goku making the same mistake he made in the Cell Games years ago.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been doing its own thing with the anime on hiatus and the Broly movie now a distant memory. Notably, Toyotarou, has taken over as the official artist for Super working with series creator Akira Toriyama.

While the newest arc has been relatively well-received by fans with its new villain, Moro, proving to be quite the adversary, the previews for Chapter 65 have left fans furious.

With Goku now able to tap into his most powerful form in Ultra Instinct on a whim thanks to the sacrifice of his mentor Merus, the Saiyan began dominating the arc’s nemesis.

However, with Moro on the ropes, Goku has repeated a major mistake he made during the Cell Games in Dragon Ball Z – giving the villain a Senzu Bean and healing him. This time, it was under the condition that Moro would turn himself into the Galactic Patrol.

According to translator Dragon Ball Hype, after taking the bean, Moro rushes towards Goku with the intent of killing him.

This is a bit of a retread of the Cell Games where, after retiring from his fight against Cell, Goku gave the android a Senzu Bean to recover before he fought his son, Gohan.

The fact that Goku has made this mistake again and that Toyotarou even wrote the story like this has many fans scratching their heads.

Notable Dragon Ball YouTuber Geekdom101 noted that while he had advised fans to normally wait until the rest of a chapter before passing judgment, this mistake was inexcusable.

“After thinking it over, there’s absolutely no excusing that decision. It’s stupid and illogical and the development is on a hamster wheel. Same old sh*t,” he wrote.

Others are even quitting the series. “I’m officially done with Dragon Ball Super,” a now former fan wrote.

“This arc is ruined now!” another angry fan remarked.

It’s always possible that Toyotarou has thrown fans for a loop and this is all part of some big twist, but for the time being, even the most loyal of Dragon Ball supporters seem to be put off by these story decisions.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 19:48

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.