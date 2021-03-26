Former Smash pro Ally admits he was "very close" to taking his own life - Dexerto

Former Smash Ultimate pro Elliot ‘Ally’ Carroza-Oyarce has admitted he was “very close” to taking his own life after his relationship with Zack ‘CaptainZack’ Lauth was uncovered in 2019, forcing him out of the community and getting banned for life.

Ally, then 27, admitted to being in a romantic relationship with CaptainZack, then 16, back in 2019.

After the allegations were made public, Carroza-Oyarce owned up to them, retiring after CEO 2019 and calling the relationship “a stupid mistake.”

However, two years on, and after the esports ‘Me Too’ movement in 2020 that saw other Smash stars like Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios and Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada swept up in controversy, Ally is looking to open up about his story.

The EVO 2016 champion said he was suicidal after being pushed out of the community, save for a few members who forced him to get therapy.

If it wasn't for you and a few others who didn't cast me away without hearing my side, I was very close from taking my life away. I can't be grateful enough for everything you've done. After all the mental support and therapy, I feel ready to share my story soon, thank you Z. https://t.co/3JSU5h4NrH — Ally (@AllyUltimate) March 26, 2021

“After all the mental support and therapy, I feel ready to share my story soon.”

It comes after Montreal-based Smash pro ‘Z’ said Ally is “no threat and was abused,” and that the community should hear his story once he returns.

Read More: Former Smash pro ZeRo reportedly in hospital after suicide attempt

“Ally was suicidal. On our side as a community we stayed open ears, we sent him to therapy, banned him until approval from the therapist that he is no threat and was abused,” Z said.

“Hope he makes all his story public and stops being afraid. If he does I hope you listen.”

Ally has received an outpouring of support from his contemporaries. Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez, Jestise ‘MVD’ Negron, Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernandez Solis and more have all sent well-wishes.

Ally is still banned from most major Smash events under the Code of Conduct Panel’s ruling back in 2019, which was reviewed in May 2020. He made a comeback briefly in early 2020, which was heavily criticized by the community.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).