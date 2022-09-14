Sims 4 players furious at ‘gift’ for OG players as game goes free-to-play

The Sims 4 is going free-to-play, but fans who paid full price are not happy with a $5 gift they’re getting as compensation.

Starting on October 18, The Sims 4 will be free-to-play for PC and console users. While this will bring in more players, what about those who bought the game back in 2014 or just recently?

As a thank you gift, EA is giving paid players the Desert Luxe Kit for free. The kit includes an assortment of indoor and outdoor furniture inspired by the Southwestern desert landscape.

Kits are a relatively cheap piece of content that players can purchase, costing roughly $5, and fans who have had the game for a while are not happy with their compensation after spending $60 on the game.

Sims 4 fans rage at compensation for free-to-play change

Immediately after EA revealed the free-to-play change and the Desert Luxe Kit gift, players began hammering them.

“A $5 Kit for the people who paid $40 or more?” one rhetorically asked with a clown emoji.

“Who here paid $60+ for the base game when it games out and is only receiving a $5 kit for it?” another asked. “I’ve paid full price for every pack since release except for kits and the Batuu pack. I’m allowed to be a little peeved at the game in its current condition.”

Others shared similar sentiments about the state of the game and the lack of compensation, accusing EA of making The Sims 4 free instead of dealing with existing issues.

Some even called on EA to bite the bullet and offer something with a bit more value to existing players such as an expansion.

In the past, games that shifted to a free-to-play model offered paid players a bit more in return for their loyalty. For instance, Rocket League gifted legacy players all sorts of DLC.

In any case, we’ll have to see what more EA has up its sleeve at the Behind The Sims Summit on October 18.