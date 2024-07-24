The Sims 4 players furious as free update ruins Lovestruck launch

The Sims 4 received its latest free update alongside the Lovestruck expansion, but bugs and performance issues have made it hard for players to enjoy the new content.

The latest expansion has been praised by Simmers for its new romance mechanics, which include turn-ons and turn-offs and a new in-game dating app.

Unfortunately, the release itself did not go smoothly. Like other expansions, Lovestruck arrived with a base game update that added new features such as various boundary settings that make Sims and their relationships more complex and inclusive.

Since the update, though, players have found the game riddled with bugs, including a few that, ironically, ruin some Sims relationships.

Simmers have slammed the update across social media, with one Reddit user saying “this new update really messed up my game.” They explained that the character value panel from the Parenthood DLC had become “messed up and all glitchy” since they downloaded the patch.

Another said, “The update is making my sims be rude to each other and randomly lose relationship points even when they aren’t interacting with anyone” – an issue that’s particularly ironic considering Lovestruck’s theming.

“All my sims had great relationships but now my married couples are fighting, one of them even denounced their friendship to their spouse. It’s all yelling and fighting and being mean and I have no idea how to save their relationships,” shared another.

In the comments of a separate Reddit post, a different player said that, while they had been looking forward to the update and its new content, the current state had “way too many gameplay bugs” to be worth trying.

Someone else on that thread claimed “the update broke my game,” citing “unusable” UI and issues saving and closing The Sims 4.

EA’s own forum for bug reports has been flooded with new complaints and responses from other players experiencing similar troubles. The most common errors include Create-A-Sim not loading, Sims (even nice ones) autonomously yelling and being mean, and the aforementioned Simology panel issue.

Fortunately, EA is working on a fix for the UI bug, which has also been linked to game crashes. Community manager EA_Cade responded to one post by saying, “We are currently in the process of testing a fix for the issues reported in this thread that we hope to release as soon as possible.”