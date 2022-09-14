The Sims 4 is going free-to-play: Start date, how to download

The Sims 4 is going free-to-play on the EA Origin digital storefront, as the ever-popular social simulation franchise ushers in new players.

The Sims franchise has been going strong since 2000, with developers Maxis unleashing a multitude of expansions, spin-offs, and sequels over the years.

The Sims 4 was the last major entry in the franchise and has received plenty of new content, such as the recently released High School Years expansion pack.

Now, anyone who fancies creating their dream virtual world can get in on the fun, as The Sims 4 becomes a free-to-play title.

The Sims 4 base game goes F2P for EA Origin users

Set aside a hefty chunk of time, as you can dive into The Sims 4 for free starting from October 18, 2022. Originally released on September 2, 2014, players can get their hands on a copy of the base game through the EA Origin digital storefront.

Players who visit the EA Origin page for the game can currently add The Sims 4 to their wishlist. Those who already own an EA PLAY or PLAY Pro subscription can access the game before October.

Should you wish to acquire some expansion packs for your Sims experience, you can opt to use the ‘build your bundle’ feature on the store too.

Electronic Arts, Maxis The Sims 4 is available via EA Origin.

The game was released to mixed reviews back in 2014, citing a lack of innovation towards character customization and missing features.

Despite its shortcomings, The Sims 4 has managed to retain a passionate player base, with free expansions and the modding aspect of the game enhancing the experience further.

Whether you’re brand new to The Sims 4 or a veteran of the franchise, be sure to keep updated will the latest expansions, mods, and more.