The Sims 4 introducing a Battle Pass-style system with unique rewards

The Sims 4 players will be able to claim limited-time rewards from an all-new “Happy at Home Login event” that’s similar to a battle pass.

Being a cozy single-player game, it may be odd to picture The Sims 4 with a battle pass like those found in live service titles such as Fortnite and Overwatch 2. But from what The Sims 4 Community has uncovered, it looks like that’s going to be the case.

While EA hasn’t officially mentioned anything just yet, there’s already an unlisted video on YouTube that briefly explains how this new feature works. Based on the video, the battle pass-like system is called “Login Event Rewards,” which gives players free, limited-time items.

These range from furniture items, necklace accessories, hairstyles, and even a new Practice Makes Perfect trait that lets your Sims learn skills faster.

Once claimed, you’ll be able to find these items in CAS or build-mode when setting the filter to “Event Rewards” under the Special tab.

The good thing is that these rewards aren’t unlocked like how you would in most games with battle passes, where you’ll need to complete certain challenges, visit locations, or earn XP.

Rather, all you need to do in The Sims 4 is log in to the game. Whenever a reward can be claimed, it will be highlighted, and the “Claim” button will be available.

In the “Happy at Home Login event” tab in the main menu, you’ll also see how long it takes until the following rewards unlock. There’s a four-week span of rewards sporting different items, and given that these are limited-time, it’s safe to assume they may not return once the event is over.

According to speculation, this new system will likely arrive on 30 May 2024—just around the corner. As far as reaction goes, it’s clear that some players aren’t happy despite the rewards being free – but seeing how things went with the “controversial” button added earlier this year, it’s possible that this could get modded for easier access somewhere along the way.

