How to play The Sims Project Rene early: Playtest signup details

Find out how to play The Sims Project Rene early if you’d like to take a look at a whole new Sims experience that features multiplayer.

When Project Rene was first revealed in October 2022, many thought it was going to be The Sims 5. Since then, however, there has been little information about it aside from unofficial sources and rumors.

Now, EA has finally confirmed that this is not The Sims 5. Instead, Project Rene is a separate experience that will allow players to “meet, connect, and share while playing together in an all-new world” with friends.

If you’re curious about what this is about and want to take a peek early, here’s everything you need to know about how to join The Sims Project Rene Playtest.

How to sign up for The Sims Project Rene Playtest

EA / Maxis Project Rene is said to allow you to play with friends, according to EA.

Players who want to jump into the Project Rene Playtest will first have to join The Sims Labs. Do keep in mind, however, that according to EA, this will be a “small-invite only”, which will be available in Fall 2024.

There’s no way of knowing whether or not you’ll be able to secure a spot in the Playtest, but you can still try your luck by following the steps below:

Head to the Electronic Arts Playtesting website. Sign in with your EA account or create one if you haven’t already done so. Accept all the terms and conditions by ticking the boxes. Select Get Started. Submit your answer to a quick poll. Select The Sims Labs Insider Playtesting Signup under Playtests in Progress. Answer all the questions in the form.

After answering all the questions, simply press Next, and you’ll be taken back to the home page. The only difference is that now you should notice that there’s an option to improve your chances of being selected under News and Updates.

Click the Update your Playtesting Preferences option, and you’ll be taken to your profile, where you can add more details – including your Preferences and Preferred Time Zone, among others. Once you’ve hit Update, all there’s left to do is wait until you get a further notification.