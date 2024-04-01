Stunning LEGO Technic Ford GT gets price cut at Walmart

The LEGO Technic Ford GT is a must-have set for Ford fans. Walmart has now cut the price of the LEGO Ford GT by more than $20.

Although the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT doesn’t comprise the most pieces of LEGO Technic replicas of iconic motor vehicles, it remains one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults. The 1:12-scale, LEGO-reimagined Ford GT not only looks brilliant, it is equipped with an array of neat, functional elements.

Walmart Walmart has cut the price of this LEGO Technic set by $24, which brings down its original asking price to $95.99. That’s a saving of 20%.

So, if you ever wanted to grab this kit and display it as a centerpiece among your other Ford-inspired LEGO sets, such as the new LEGO Speed Champions Mustang Dark Horse, now is the time.

LEGO

Dressed in the Blue Oval brand’s signature blue hue, replete with white racing stripes running from the replica’s nose to its adjustable rear wing, this LEGO Technic set comprises 1468 pieces, each clicking together to create, as you would expect from a LEGO Technic model, an accurate replica of the street-legal original, which, sadly, was discontinued in 2022.

However, if you missed out on getting behind the wheel of the real-life version, you can with the LEGO recreation. All you need to do is open its doors. In addition, you can access the truck by opening the hood. A LEGO version of the original model’s sonorous V6 motor, which is fitted with moving pistons, is sited midships. The kit’s also equipped with steering and suspension.

LEGO

When completed, this scale model measures three-and-a-half inches tall, seven inches wide, and 15 inches long.

