Walmart customers delighted with Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter dupe

Walmart customers are in a frenzy over Walmart’s Texas Roadhouse iconic Cinnamon Butter Roll dupe, claiming that the frozen supermarket option is far better than the original.

Perhaps one of the most iconic items sold at Texas Roadhouse is none other than the chain’s Cinnamon Butter, however, if you’re like us, you’re often left scraping your mini rolls at the bottom of the saucer, which is never quite enough to satiate your cravings.

Now, however, all your butter-based dreams are being made a reality, as Walmart are stocking the classic Texas Roadhouse butter in large tubs you can purchase when you’re doing your grocery shopping. In addition to this, they’re also stacking frozen Texas Roadhouse branded rolls with a honey cinnamon glaze that you can heat up at home.

TikToker Kayleigh reviewed the products side by side, with both the Walmart and Roadhouse products in hand. Comparing the price, she said: “From Texas Roadhouse, a dozen rolls is $4.99 plus their cinnamon butter.”

And the frozen ones from Walmart are $5.26, and it comes with 12 as well and also comes with honey cinnamon glaze,” along with this, she says: “I also bought Walmart’s honey cinnamon butter for $2.56,”

To conduct her taste test, Kayleigh first took a bite of the Texas Roadhouse rolls with their Cinnamon Butter. “I’m honestly not a huge fan of it. I don’t get the hype. There’s way more honey than cinnamon in the butter. I want a cinnamon butter.”

Then, she dug into the Walmart variety, which she was clearly impressed with.

“This one is better than Texas Roadhouse,” she said. “I would choose Walmart’s tiny cinnamon butter all day over Texas Roadhouse. There’s honestly no comparison. The Walmart one is so cinnamon-ey, and I absolutely love that.

“If you really don’t care for rolls like me, I would definitely go with Walmart because it’s just so convenient and the fact they’re so warm and gooey, and they have that cinnamon glaze that seeps into it, making it a little soggy with cinnamon.”

Flickr The cinnamon rolls can be purchased in a dozen, just like at the chain

People in the comments section agreed wholeheartedly with Kayleigh, writing: “I agree. I had Texas Roadhouse for the first time in years and I was disappointed in the butter. I make it at home and add so much more cinnamon and it’s a lot better. I loved the rolls, though.”

“The Texas Roadhouse rolls are only good when fresh, yours looked cold,” another concurred.

“I agree I can’t stand the Texas roadhouse butter,” a third chimed in.

Some, however, immediately came to the chain’s defence, asking: “Did you just say ‘ehhh’ to Texas Roadhouse ROLLS?”

“Texas Roadhouse rolls are the greatest thing ever,” another voiced.

This isn’t the first fast food dupe Walmart have gone viral for. Back in December 2023, a former McDonald’s chef revealed that the supermarket chain carried the perfect copycat for the McDonald’s breakfast sausage.