With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now out in the wild and fans experiencing the second chapter of Cal Kestis’ story, let’s look ahead at what we know about a possible sequel.

Four years on from the start of a new Star Wars series under Respawn Entertainment, the second entry is now available for all to enjoy. Continuing the story of Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew, Survivor pushes the narrative in new directions with many shocking twists and turns.

Yet while the second game certainly answers plenty of questions, it also raises a few more. Where do we go from here? Is a third entry on the horizon? What can fans expect from a potential sequel?

Looking ahead at what’s to come, here’s a full rundown on everything we know thus far about a possible sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Respawn Entertainment Will fans be be returning to Koboh for another round of action in a third Star Wars Jedi game?

Will there be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? What we know about a third game

For the time being, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hasn’t been made official. Neither Electronic Arts nor Respawn Entertainment has confirmed plans for a third game in the series just yet.

However, without delving into spoiler territory, it certainly seems all but guaranteed a third game is on the way. With how things pan out in Survivor, the door is wide open for another sequel to continue Cal’s story.

Though exactly when a third game might take place, where we might go, or what we’ll be doing, all remain up in the air at this point in time.

Respawn Entertainment While a third entry hasn’t yet been greenlit, it seems all but inevitable Cal’s story will continue.

Game Director Stig Asmussen comments on possibility of a third entry

Although nothing has yet been locked in, at least not in the public eye, it does appear Respawn has always envisioned Cal’s journey taking place over the course of a full trilogy. When speaking with series director Stig Asmussen, he certainly implied as much in an exclusive chat with Dexerto.

“It’s tough to speculate on something in the future like that. I will say though, I think of things in trilogies and a lot of that’s because of Star Wars. It’s kind of just my approach. When I worked on the God of War series, that’s where we ended Kratos’ journey.”

At the time of writing, all eyes are obviously focused on Survivor. After years in the oven, Cal’s second chapter has only just reached fans around the globe. So priorities clearly haven’t yet shifted to another future entry. Though with that said, Asmussen assured the dev team is “always looking for opportunities” to continue the story.

What would a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel be about?

SPOILER WARNING: From this point on we’ll be discussing the events of Survivor and obviously, how it ends. Do not continue reading if you wish to experience the game unspoiled.

After facing a great deal of loss throughout the events of Survivor, Cal’s second chapter ends on a somewhat optimistic note. With Tanalorr reached, Bode defeated, and the High Republic threat of Dagan Gara no longer, the hidden planet can seemingly fulfill its purpose after all, acting as a safe haven for those looking to flee to Empire’s grasp.

So for a sequel, it’s entirely possible the third entry focuses on Cal’s journey building up Tanalorr, recruiting new allies, and providing a safe space for the next generation of Jedi to hone their skills. One such Jedi could very well be Kata.

Respawn Entertainment Tanalorr is the perfect home for Jedi, safe from the advances of the Empire elsewhere in the galaxy.

With Bode slain at the end of Survivor, Kata is now an orphan. However, joining the Mantis crew and being supported by Cal, Merrin, and Greez, she’s all but adopted a new family already. A family that could actually be closely connected in more ways than one.

Through additional Sense Echoes found after Bode’s downfall, we learn a little more about his true motivations. As it turns out, his wife was murdered by an Inquisitor. And while not explicitly confirmed, this clearly indicates his wife was also a Jedi. Thus, with two Force-sensitive parents, it seems inevitable Kata will inherit similar powers and perhaps even become Cal’s padawan.

Respawn Entertainment Bode’s wife was murdered by an Inquisitor, all but confirming she too was Force-sensitive.

The maturation of Kata under Cal and Merrin’s leadership appears to be a safe bet for the third game as a result. Though don’t expect the Empire to be far from their trail. As we see shortly after credits roll, an Imperial ship is already hovering above Koboh. It could just be a matter of time before they figure out how to traverse the Koboh Abyss and launch an attack on Tanalorr, much like the Nihil marauders before them.