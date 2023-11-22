Where to buy the Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop

Looking to snag a cutting-edge gaming laptop without breaking the bank this year? The Predator Helios Neo 16 gives you heaps of power on the go, and starting now at Best Buy, this laptop can be yours for just $799.99.

The 16-inch laptop sports a gorgeous 16:10, 165 Hz display and is fully kitted out with NVIDIA G-SYNC for esports-level performance on the go. But that’s not all this laptop has to offer, and for just $799.99, you’ll be getting an absolute bargain.

Key specs

Display resolution 1920 x 1200 Refresh rate 165 Hz Screen size 16-inch LCD (LED backlit) CPU Intel Core i5-13500HX CPU clock speed Up to 4.7GHz GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 VRAM 6 GB GDDR6 Maximum graphics power 140W Memory 16 GB DDR5 SDRAM Storage 512 GB NVMe Battery 90 Wh Networking Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 1650, Killer™ Ethernet E2600 Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 1 HDMI, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) Features Webcam, microphone, DTS-X speakers, PredatorSense, RGB lighting

Built to win

Equipped with some of the latest and greatest parts, including 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics card, the Predator Helios Neo 16 can run all the latest and greatest modern AAA titles, like Alan Wake 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The 16:10 aspect ratio lends itself well to more immersive gaming experiences and offers a great balance between performance and resolution to ensure you hit those buttery smooth frame rates, aided by modern tech like NVIDIA G-SYNC, and DLSS 3. The panel also boasts a 3 ms response time, which makes it well-suited for gaming, especially since you can crank up the brightness to a maximum of 400 nits.

Another excellent addition is the large, multitouch trackpad, which makes the Predator Helios Neo 16 exceptional for both work and play. Considering there’s 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors in here, it’s also well suited to heavier workloads like image and video editing, for any budding content creators out there.

It’s even upgradable

Sporting 16 GB of speedy DDR5 SDRAM, this laptop can scream through most workloads, but there’s ample room to upgrade to 32 GB of memory, should you need it.

Equipped with 512 GB of NVMe storage, the Predator Helios Neo 16 also offers a spare NVMe drive slot internally, so if you ever find yourself running out of space, there’s ample room for storage in the future.

Stay frosty with liquid metal cooling.

Take one look at the Predator Helios Neo 16 and you’ll find ample ventilation across the device, supported by Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Metal fans and liquid metal thermal grease. This allows you to play games for long periods without having to worry about hitting any huge thermal bottlenecks.

The sleek, all-black finish is complemented by a gorgeous RGB keyboard that’s built straight into the device, with four zones of dimming, all controllable via Pulsar Lighting.

No dongles necessary

The Predator Helios Neo 16 sports five total USB ports, with four USB 3.2 Gen 2. The addition of a ThunderBolt 4 port means you can boost your power even further with an external GPU, or expand your I/O with an external dock. It’s one of the best features you can have in a laptop.

Future-proofed via AI and software

The Predator Helios Neo 16 comes equipped with the latest NVIDIA graphics architecture, named Ada Lovelace, which gives you access to a huge suite of powerful features that make your games run well and look better. DLSS has several features you can use to boost your frame rates, from supersampling to frame generation and more.

This combo of AI-powered tech will keep the system future-proofed for years to come and can help you boost performance over what traditional rasterization techniques would usually allow for.

You’ll also be able to use additional tools from NVIDIA, such as Reflex, which cuts down on system latency to ensure you don’t miss a shot. Additionally, if you’re a budding content creator, you can make use of NVIDIA’s powerful Broadcast software to seamlessly set up your streams.

Beat the holiday rush

The Predator Helios Neo 16 retails for $1,199.99 at Best Buy, a great price for the amount of hardware it offers while being a modern, portable gaming laptop. But starting now, you can snag one for just $799.99.

Remember, this deal won’t last forever, so be sure to move quickly if you want to secure a fantastic gaming laptop at a great price.

