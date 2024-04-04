LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room price skewered at Amazon

You can now save big on the LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room set and recreate the iconic lightsaber duel with Vader, Luke, and the Emperor.

Amazon is offering a fantastic 20% discount on LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama 75352 Building Set, which means you can bring a piece of the classic Star Wars trilogy right into your home.

This set is all about capturing the epic lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in the Emperor’s Throne Room from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It’s a scene that every Star Wars fan knows and loves, and now you can recreate it using LEGO bricks.

Article continues after ad

The set comes with three minifigures: Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, both with their lightsabers ready for action and the Emperor himself, complete with two Sith lightning bolt elements to show off his dark side powers.

The set is packed with authentic details that make it feel just like the real thing. There’s a circular window that looks just like the ones on the Death Star, a throne that rotates, and even two display consoles to add to the overall authenticity.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, there’s a special plaque that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Article continues after ad

This set is part of a whole series of LEGO Star Wars diorama sets that are perfect for fans who love to display their favorite scenes. Each set depicts a different memorable moment from the Star Wars universe, so you can mix and match them to create your own epic display.

With 807 bricks, it’s a fun and challenging set that will keep you entertained for hours. Once you’ve finished building, you’ll have an awesome display piece that measures over 6.5 inches high.

Now is a great time to take advantage of this incredible 20% discount on the LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Building Set.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.