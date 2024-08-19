Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks to improve on its predecessor by every conceivable metric. Does that include character customization?

Since its initial reveal, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has had fans of Games Workshop’s sci-fi juggernaut gnawing the bars of their iron cage in anticipation. Or maybe that’s just us.

Returning as Titus to unleash the fury of the God Emperor of Mankind on the relentless tides of Xenos that threaten our existence is a pretty exciting prospect. The footage shown so far reveals some stylish action gameplay as the stalwart champions of the Emperor pulp hordes of Tyranids to bloody goo.

The real question is, can your look be equally as stylish as you bring down the might of the Imperium on your foes? Can you customize your character in Space Marine 2?

Does Space Marine 2 have character customization?

Space Marine 2 features a suite of customization options from the cosmetic to the utilitarian. There are a variety of ways to change up the look and loadout of your Space Marine.

These options take heavy inspiration from the tabletop hobby that Space Marine 2 is based on. In other words, it’s a kitbasher’s dream that allows for all sorts of modifications to your look by tweaking bits and pieces of your armor and weaponry.

Focus Entertainment Space Marine 2’s character customization will let you recreate your favorite Chapter.

How does character customization work in Space Marine 2?

Character Customization in Space Marine 2 takes center stage within the game’s multiplayer modes whether that’s the co-op-focused ‘Operations’ or the ‘Eternal War’ PVP mode. Each of the game’s six classes has three load-outs each which allows you to swap in multiple combinations of Primary, Secondary, and Melee weapons as well as class-specific perks.

To access the Character Customization, players can enter the Armoring Hall from the ship which serves as your hub in the game. While the opportunity to switch up your playstyle is an exciting prospect, most Warhammer 40,000 fans can’t say no to a little cosmetic overhaul.

In Space Marine 2, you can select from a number of preset options for the Intercessor, Phobos, and Gravis armors to change the look of your servant of the Emperor. For the more meticulous, options to change individual pieces of armor including the helmet, pauldrons, breastplate, gauntlets, grieves, and wargear.

This is an unparalleled level of customization when compared to the first game in the series but it does see some returning features. Primarily, the ability to outfit your Space Marine in the colors and iconography of various Space Marine Chapters.

Focus Entertainment Space Marine 2’s detailed color customization offers a lot of choice.

You can select from the preset color schemes of numerous Chapters from well-known sects like the Space Wolves and Dark Angels to deeper cuts like the Carcharodons and Novamarines. You can go further by selecting the primary, secondary, and tertiary colors of each armor piece to replicate a Chapter that Focus missed, or your own custom one.

While it hasn’t yet been shown, it’s safe to assume that these customization options will extend to the Chaos Space Marines playable in Space Marine 2 PVP. Even traitors deserve drip.

As far as unlocking the various colors, cosmetic options, weapons, and perks go, this can be done by completing challenges, spending in-game currency, or a combination of the two. Focus has clarified that there will be no in-game cash shop so this currency will be earned entirely from missions and multiplayer sessions.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases on September 9, 2024, at which point, you can begin crafting the coolest-looking Space (or Chaos) Marine possible.