GamingFortnite

LEGO Fortnite: Where to find Mahogany

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite.epic games

Mahogany Wood is one of the newest materials introduced in the LEGO Fortnite 31.20 Lost Isles update. This material allows you to craft some of the newest weapons along with building parts.

It’s definitely a useful one to stock up on, regardless of how you play the game mode. That said, it can be tricky to find this material in the wild.

If you’re struggling to get your hands on one, we’ve compiled everything you need to know to get Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite, including all the things you can craft with it.

How to get Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite

A screenshot featuring a Mahogany Wood tree in LEGO Fortnite.epic games
Look for trees with multiple trunks to obtain Mahogany Wood.

Mahogany Wood only spawns in the Lost Isles in LEGO Fortnite. The thing about them is that they don’t drop from regular trees. Instead, the only way you can get them is by chopping trees that have multiple trunks, usually found a lot within the jungle biome. 

Luckily, you can chop this kind of tree just by using the standard common Pickaxe. However, it’s recommended to upgrade your Pickaxe to a higher rarity in the long run so that you don’t have to keep making a new one when it breaks constantly.

LEGO Fortnite Mahogany Wood Crafting Recipes

A screenshot featuring a bed made from Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite.epic games
A bed made out of Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite.

Mahogany Wood has a lot of uses, such as for crafting the Pirate Musket and Knockback Shield, among others. However, you do need a Lumber Mill to process them into Mahogany Rods first in order to do so.

Other than that, they can be used to craft the Salty Seaport Double Bed and the Tudor building parts. We’ve listed all the crafting recipes for Mahogany Wood below:

ItemsMaterials
Throwing Spear (Uncommon)– x3 Red Rock
– x1 Mahogany Rod
– x1 Cord
Pirate Musket (Uncommon)– x5 Red Rock
– x2 Mahogany Rod
– x1 Drawstring
– x1 Blast Powder
Boom Shield (Uncommon)– x4 Mahogany
– x3 Red Rock
– x1 Slab
– x1 Dynamite
– x1 Bear Pelt
Salty Seaport Double Bed– x10 Mahogany
Tudor building parts– x1 Mahogany
Flint-Knock Pistol (Uncommon)– x3 Red Rock
– x1 Mahogany Rod
– x1 Cord
– x1 Blast Powder
Knockback Shield (Rare)– x3 Mahogany Rod
– x1 Bear Pelt
– x1 Brute Scale

That sums up all you need to know about how to find and get Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite. While you’re here, make sure you know how to get Klomberries so you can tame Klombos to help you out during your adventures.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.