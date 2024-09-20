LEGO Fortnite: Where to find Mahogany

Mahogany Wood is one of the newest materials introduced in the LEGO Fortnite 31.20 Lost Isles update. This material allows you to craft some of the newest weapons along with building parts.

It’s definitely a useful one to stock up on, regardless of how you play the game mode. That said, it can be tricky to find this material in the wild.

If you’re struggling to get your hands on one, we’ve compiled everything you need to know to get Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite, including all the things you can craft with it.

Article continues after ad

How to get Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite

epic games Look for trees with multiple trunks to obtain Mahogany Wood.

Mahogany Wood only spawns in the Lost Isles in LEGO Fortnite. The thing about them is that they don’t drop from regular trees. Instead, the only way you can get them is by chopping trees that have multiple trunks, usually found a lot within the jungle biome.

Luckily, you can chop this kind of tree just by using the standard common Pickaxe. However, it’s recommended to upgrade your Pickaxe to a higher rarity in the long run so that you don’t have to keep making a new one when it breaks constantly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Fortnite Mahogany Wood Crafting Recipes

epic games A bed made out of Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite.

Mahogany Wood has a lot of uses, such as for crafting the Pirate Musket and Knockback Shield, among others. However, you do need a Lumber Mill to process them into Mahogany Rods first in order to do so.

Other than that, they can be used to craft the Salty Seaport Double Bed and the Tudor building parts. We’ve listed all the crafting recipes for Mahogany Wood below:

Items Materials Throwing Spear (Uncommon) – x3 Red Rock

– x1 Mahogany Rod

– x1 Cord Pirate Musket (Uncommon) – x5 Red Rock

– x2 Mahogany Rod

– x1 Drawstring

– x1 Blast Powder Boom Shield (Uncommon) – x4 Mahogany

– x3 Red Rock

– x1 Slab

– x1 Dynamite

– x1 Bear Pelt Salty Seaport Double Bed – x10 Mahogany Tudor building parts – x1 Mahogany Flint-Knock Pistol (Uncommon) – x3 Red Rock

– x1 Mahogany Rod

– x1 Cord

– x1 Blast Powder Knockback Shield (Rare) – x3 Mahogany Rod

– x1 Bear Pelt

– x1 Brute Scale

That sums up all you need to know about how to find and get Mahogany Wood in LEGO Fortnite. While you’re here, make sure you know how to get Klomberries so you can tame Klombos to help you out during your adventures.