LEGO releases new Space Science lab for City builders

The latest LEGO City set has been released and it comes in the shape of a space science lab. Here’s how much it costs and where you can buy it.

LEGO offers an array of sets taking inspiration from space. There are the recently-released LEGO x NASA Technic models, LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Astronaut and several LEGO City sets with a space theme.

Now, a new LEGO set has joined LEGO’s portfolio of space-themed kits and it comes in the shape of the LEGO City Space Science Lab. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO City Space Science Lab price & where to buy

Currently, as this LEGO City set was released only recently, it is only available at LEGO (for now, at least). The LEGO City Space Science Lab is priced at $34.99.

Comprising 560 pieces, this space-inspired LEGO set will provide LEGO builders from as young as six years old with an immersive building experience. However, most notably, considering all the neat features of this kit, when every brick has been clicked together, the playing experience will be fun-filled.

The set is sure to spark the imaginations of aspiring space explorers. The brick-built space science lab folds out to provide kids access to the detailed rooms inside. The latter includes a control room, sleeping quarters, and a kitchen, which features a LEGO water dispenser. A botanical tower comprising alien plants is also present.

The modular space science laboratory measures five inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep. A neat element to this set, it is equipped with a duo of air-lock elements, which allow you to connect this model with other compatible space-themed LEGO sets.

In addition to the building, the set ships with two space-crew minifigures and an alien figure. There is also a food-delivery drone with space for one of the former and access for the wheelchair included with this kit.

