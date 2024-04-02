Grab a Pokemon TCG Tin bundle featuring Eevee’s best evolutions

Grab a Pokemon TCG Tin bundle featuring Eevee’s best evolutionsThe Pokemon Company
Looking to add something new to your Pokemon TCG collection? These Eeveelution Tins are discounted on Amazon right now and worth taking a look at.
If you’re a fan of Sylveon and Flareon (as you should be), you’ll be delighted to know that there’s a bundle deal on Amazon right now which features two full-sized themed Tins featuring these ‘mons. They’re from the Sword & Shield era of the game, offering a mix of gorgeous promos and Booster Packs.
This bundle features both a Sylveon Tin and a Flareon Tin, and it’s been discounted by 19% overall – making it an absolute steal. If you collect Eeveelution-related cards and goodies, this could be the perfect addition to your collection.
If you’ve never picked up a themed Tin like the ones featured in this bundle, they come with promo cards that match the design on the packaging. Alongside this, they come with 4 Booster Packs and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, too.
Something else that’s fantastic about these Tins is that the packaging itself can be used as a safe and durable storage option for bulk cards. They’re not as compact as a standard deck box, but they’re a solid option for keeping cards contained and in order.
If you’re looking for a product that offers more Booster Packs and additional TCG accessories, why not check out an Elite Trainer Box? They’re a little pricier than a regular Tin, but they come with extra items like coins, dice, and card sleeves, which can be handy for padding out a collection.
