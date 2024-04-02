Grab a Pokemon TCG Tin bundle featuring Eevee’s best evolutions

Looking to add something new to your Pokemon TCG collection? These Eeveelution Tins are discounted on Amazon right now and worth taking a look at.

If you’re a fan of Sylveon and Flareon (as you should be), you’ll be delighted to know that there’s a bundle deal on Amazon right now which features two full-sized themed Tins featuring these ‘mons. They’re from the Sword & Shield era of the game, offering a mix of gorgeous promos and Booster Packs.

This bundle features both a Sylveon Tin and a Flareon Tin, and it’s been discounted by 19% overall – making it an absolute steal. If you collect Eeveelution-related cards and goodies, this could be the perfect addition to your collection.

If you’ve never picked up a themed Tin like the ones featured in this bundle, they come with promo cards that match the design on the packaging. Alongside this, they come with 4 Booster Packs and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, too.

Something else that’s fantastic about these Tins is that the packaging itself can be used as a safe and durable storage option for bulk cards. They’re not as compact as a standard deck box, but they’re a solid option for keeping cards contained and in order.

If you’re looking for a product that offers more Booster Packs and additional TCG accessories, why not check out an Elite Trainer Box? They’re a little pricier than a regular Tin, but they come with extra items like coins, dice, and card sleeves, which can be handy for padding out a collection.

