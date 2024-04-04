Disney Lorcana’s latest set is part of great Best Buy sale

Disney Lorcana’s latest set, Into the Inklands, has a great deal on a booster box of packs, perfect for plumping up your collection.

Into the Inklands continues Lorcana’s expansion, deepening the mechanics and lore of this Disney TCG, while appealing to exactly why Disney has found millions of fans over the decades. This set follows the game’s Illumineers as they venture into danger alongside classic Disney characters to recover Triton’s Trident.

You can pick up a full booster box of Lorcana Into the Inklands at Best Buy right now, for 16% less than the standard price. With Lorcana products in short supply, this is a great chance to finally get ahold of a huge chunk of cards for this in-demand Disney TCG.

Into the Inklands adds incredible, valuable new cards to the game like Ursula, Deceiver of all, and Kida, Protector of Atlantis.

With her What A Deal ability, Ursula can cheat out a Song card immediately after discarding it, allowing you to double up on its effect before shuffling it into the deck.

Kida reduces the strength of all other characters by 3 on the turn she comes into play, allowing for an incredibly impactful turn when played at the right time.

Lorcana has made waves in the TCG space by reinterpreting classic Disney characters and stories in fun, engaging ways. Where the game could easily have fallen into the TCG trap of reprinting the same fan-favorite characters over and over again, keeping the style but slightly tweaking their abilities, Lorcana has opted for a different path.

Only three sets into this game’s life, Into the Inklands proves there’s plenty of gas in the tank, with a team that is willing to give Disney fans what they want while also testing the boundaries of how they can innovate and build on the game’s strong foundations. Pick up Into the Inklands today, and you can check out those foundations for yourself.