Disney Lorcana Frozen card featuring Elsa sells for over $7000

Disney Lorcana is ramping up in terms of fan interest, and collectors are shelling out to get their hands on cards like Elsa, Snow Queen.

It’s no secret that Disney Lorcana is making a splash in the TCG space right now. With repeat printings on the way for the game’s first set and the Rise of the Floodborn expansion on the way, Disney Lorcana is quickly making a name for itself as a card game to watch.

Now, a Lorcana card featuring Frozen’s Elsa has been sold at auction for much higher than any Lorcana card before it, putting Elsa on the map as the game’s most valuable character.

Why is Elsa so expensive in Disney Lorcana?

It should come as no surprise that Elsa would feature on some of Lorcana’s most sought-after cards. Frozen was a bonafide phenomenon when it launched back in 2013, and the franchise has been a guaranteed earner for Disney ever since. With ‘Let It Go’ as the centerpiece of the movie, Elsa is the most popular figure in Disney’s modern lineup.

Elsa has sold well before, but not this well

Elsa had already established herself as Lorcana’s biggest earner early on, having previously set the record for the most valuable Lorcana card sold at over $1000. While that number seemed impressive for a new TCG at the time, Elsa has well and truly smashed her record into the ground, with a copy selling not just for $1000, but over $7000, an increase of 600%.

The Elsa card in question had a few factors working in its favor to make it more valuable than a regular Lorcana card. It is a copy of Elsa, Snow Queen with a promotional stamp unique to Disney’s D23 expo, making for a unique collector’s item.

Graded at a virtually-perfect Gem Mint 10, the card sold on eBay for a total of $7050.

Reaching such a staggering amount at auction for a TCG so early in its life is a sign that Disney’s gamble is paying off, and Lorcana will likely be sticking around in the years ahead. Time will tell if it’s as a curiosity or a formidable part of the TCG landscape.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.