Lorcana proves Goofy is Disney’s strongest character

Goofy – Knight for a Day is the strongest new card in Disney Lorcana, setting a real record for the TCG’s early days.

Disney Lorcana is gearing up for the release of its second main set, Rise of the Floodborn. In revealing cards from the upcoming set, Lorcana is debuting its strongest card to date.

While Lorcana players and Disney fans alike may expect a mascot like Mickey or a powerful combatant like Hercules to take the title, the card in question may come as a surprise. Goofy – Knight for a Day is the most powerful card Lorcana has put out so far, at least in terms of stats.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why is Goofy – Knight for a Day so powerful?

The lovable, big-hearted goofy is not necessarily known for being a great fighter, at least outside of combat-focused roles in games like Kingdom Hearts. But thanks to its status as a Dreamborn card, Goofy – Knight for a Day can eschew the character’s typical Disney role and live up to a different, gallant potential.

Goofy – Knight for a Day strengths and drawbacks

Boasting tens in both Strength and Willpower, Goofy – Knight for a Day has broken the limit imposed on Lorcana’s stats so far, reaching into the double-digits. And with four Lore points, Goofy can make significant contributions to your win-con all by himself.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The balance to Goofy – Knight for a Day displaying such absurd stats is that the card is light on abilities. This is a real heavy-hitter, but a straightforward one. Challenging is the name of the game here, and that’s where Goofy excels.

Article continues after ad

TCGs come and go, but the need for powerful beater creatures is forever. Goofy fills this niche and sets an impressive record for Lorcana cards so far. Being based on the 1946 animated short of the same name, Goofy – Knight for a Day both expands Lorcana’s mechanical design and enriches Rise of the Floodborn by invoking Disney history.

Article continues after ad

Stronger cards may well be released in the future, as Lorcana demonstrates its ability to stick around in the TCG space. But for right now, Goofy may just be a Knight temporarily, but he reigns supreme as Lorcana’s strongest card.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.