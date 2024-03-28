Amazing LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide gets equally great price cut at Amazon

Amazon isn’t stopping cutting prices of LEGO Technic sets, with the latest discounted LEGO Technic kit coming in the shape of the Bugatti Bolide.

The LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide is one of the best LEGO Technic sets for kids, with each of its pieces clicking together to create an accurate replica of the French firm’s track-only hypercar. However, Bugatti enthusiasts aged 18 and up will enjoy the building experience provided by this set just as much.

Now, Amazon has reduced the price of the LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide by 20%. So, if you haven’t grabbed this set yet and want to add it to your collection, now is the time.

In addition, although not as large in scale as the retired LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron, which is still available at Amazon, it will look great when displayed. Even if it’s among your collection comprising the more impressive replicas of the cars featured in the list of best LEGO Technic sets for adults.

By how much has Amazon discounted the price of the LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide?

LEGO

The LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide comprises the most pieces of any LEGO Technic set priced below $50. However, now, Amazon has cut this kit’s price even further.

Although a blue-and-black model of this LEGO Technic set exists, it’s the yellow-and-black version Amazon is offering at a discounted price. However, this is the model to get, as its yellow-and-black finish makes it all the more striking when displayed. The completed build measures measures three inches tall, five inches wide, and 12 inches long.

However, it’s not only the vibrant paintwork of this kit’s pieces that makes it so striking to look at. When viewed from up close, you’ll notice each of the intricate details it features. The latter includes a LEGO-reimagined version of the original’s W16 engine and functional steering. Just like the real-life Bugatti Bolide, the LEGO replica is equipped with scissor doors.

LEGO

This LEGO Technic set will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or another Bugatti enthusiast in your life. The set promises an immersive building experience and, when the latter is completed, will look great on display.

